Lenovo Legion gaming phone’s charging and accessories teased

The gaming smartphone space is no longer a curious experiment by a few brands and is quickly becoming an actual category in itself. Here to get a piece of the chicken dinner, we have the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone.

Legion is Lenovo’s gaming arm which has focussed only on laptops and other accessories to date. Without a true flagship smartphone in the last few years, Qualcomm’s announcement of the Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone being a 5G device took everyone by a surprise. While there’s still not enough official information to go by, the company took to Weibo to share an image of the device with some accessories and talked about its charging specifications.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

A closer look at the image shows a classy utility case with what seems like a grippy phone case, a tiny case for wireless earbuds, two gamepads with a lot of buttons and an analog stick. In the center, we might also be looking at the back of the device with strong accents and two cameras placed much lower than usual. Lastly, on the extreme left, we might be looking at the front of the phone or a display dock of sorts.

Lenovo also confirmed that the Legion gaming phone will support 55W fast charging. No other specifications around the battery size were mentioned. We also know that the device will be 5G capable, and will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. As with other Chinese gaming smartphones, we expect oodles of LPDDR5 RAM and fast storage.

Lenovo mocking the Red Magic 5G's thermal performance (Image credit: Lenovo)

The image also shows that the phone will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner, also confirming the existence of an AMOLED display. We are hopeful for a high refresh rate display, which has become a staple on the current crop of flagships and gaming smartphones. Considering that Lenovo poked some fun at the Red Magic 5G, it better have comparable specifications too.

As of now, there are no hints as to when the Lenovo Legion gaming phone will be announced and which countries except China will get it. Having said that, we don’t think the launch will be too far, and should hear more about the device in the coming weeks, as Lenovo has already started teasing the device.