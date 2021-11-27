Leinster vs Ulster live stream: how to watch 2021 United Rugby Championship from anywhere

November has been a real feel-good month for Irish rugby, and it closes with a top-of-the-table interprovincial clash between Leinster and Ulster - a meeting of rampant rivals that promises to showcase the very best of the URC. It's a huge fixture, so read on to find out how to get a Leinster vs Ulster live stream watch the United Rugby Championship online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The Ulstermen lost ground to their southern rivals with a chastening 36-11 defeat in Connacht just before the Autumn Internationals, a shock result that should serve as shot across the bows ahead of the biggest game of the season so far.

Leinster have dominated proceedings in recent years, beating Ulster six times in a row in a hot streak that stretches back to a 96-point classic in December 2019.

However, Johnny Sexton's injury on international duty and the signing of South African star Duane Vermeulen may just tip the balance in Ulster's favour.

Follow our guide to get a Leinster vs Ulster live stream and watch the United Rugby Championship online from anywhere today. You can even watch the rugby FREE online if you're in Ireland.

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster FREE in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing Leinster vs Ulster, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday evening. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 7.30pm.

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream United Rugby Championship action below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border.

But we can help you get back to your preferred rugby live stream in no time at all. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Ireland, just head to the RTE Player

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster: live stream United Rugby Championship in the UK

Premier Sports Premier Sports is the place to tune into for Leinster vs Ulster coverage in the UK, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT on Saturday evening. It's available for £12.99 a month through Sky or Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, also costing £12.99 for the full works including La Liga TV and BoxNation. If you're outside the UK and want to watch URC rugby, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch URC: live stream Leinster vs Ulster in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Live United Rugby Championship coverage comes courtesy of subscription service SuperSport in South Africa. The network is showing Leinster vs Ulster live from 10pm SAST on Saturday night, and you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Leinster vs Ulster rugby in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport splits United Rugby Championship coverage with URC TV (more on which below) in New Zealand, but it's Spark that's showing Leinster vs Ulster. The game kicks off at 9am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, note that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes URC rugby, as well as Premier League, Champions League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch URC rugby: live stream Leinster vs Ulster in Canada

Sportsnet Sportsnet is the channel to tune in to for United Rugby Championship coverage in Canada, with Leinster vs Ulster set to kick-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday afternoon. The channel also offers a streaming-only service in the form of Sportsnet NOW , the premium tier of which, SN NOW+, costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 annually. You can also sign up for regular SN NOW for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tune back in to your preferred rugby live stream wherever you are.

Global URC TV live streams

The United Rugby Championship has launched its very own streaming service - the aptly named URC TV.

It's not available in the UK, or South Africa, but can be watched in Australia, the US, New Zealand, Canada and pretty much everywhere else (excepting Italy countries in Sub-Saharan Africa).

For an idea of pricing, in the US it costs $24.99 for a weekend pass, while the whole season would set you back $139.99. Down Under in Australia, you'll be looking at AU$35 and AU$135 respectively.

If you're not bothered about (or not awake for) live coverage of Leinster vs Ulster, then you can still register for free to watch match highlights. You can watch across a range of devices, including laptops, Androids, iPhone, iPad, Airplay or Chromecast.

Depending on where in the world you plan to tune in from, Leinster vs Ulster kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT.