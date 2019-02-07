Leaked pics show off Sony Xperia XA3 with cinematic 21:9 display

Earlier today, it was reported that Sony's upcoming Xperia XZ4 smartphone could be implementing a cinematic aspect ratio for its display, with news of the company's trademark filing of the name "CinemaWide" at the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

Now, leaked images have appeared not of the Xperia XZ4, but of what's said to be Sony's upcoming midrange offering, the Xperia XA3.

Posted by German website WinFuture, the images show a phone with practically no bezels on the sides or bottom of the device, but with a relatively large one above the display, presumably housing front-facing cameras and an earpiece.

Image 1 of 5 Image credit: WinFuture Image 2 of 5 Image credit: WinFuture Image 3 of 5 Image credit: WinFuture Image 4 of 5 Image credit: WinFuture Image 5 of 5 Image credit: WinFuture

True to its name, the CinemaWide display is especially long compared to other handsets on the market, with its 21:9 aspect ratio making the XA3 ideal for watching films presented in the anamorphic format of 2.39:1 (well, as ideal as any movie watching experience can be on a phone).

According to 9To5Google, the Sony Xperia XA3 is expected to boast a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a 3,500 mAh battery and have at least one 23MP rear-mounted camera.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Sony, though the company's new range of smartphones is expected to be revealed at its MWC 2019 press conference on February 25.