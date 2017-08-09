Lenovo K8 Note is the first phone to feature deca-core MediaTek Helio X23

Expanding its most renowned K-series line-up, Lenovo today unveiled the K8 Note in India. The smartphone succeeds K6 Note, which was unveiled back in 2016. The company has decided to skip the K7 Note as they consider the K8 Note to be two generations ahead of the predecessor.

The prime highlight of the K8 Note is its dual-camera setup along with some incremental upgrades in the software and hardware department. Like previous K-series phones, this one also focuses on multimedia. It is the first Lenovo branded smartphone to come with stock Android Nougat 7.1.1, which hints at Moto's brand new strategy to go the Moto way. We must note that this was Lenovo’s first global launch in India.

On the hardware front, the smartphone comes with deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, it allows you to use a microSD card up to 128GB alongside two SIM cards. It features a 2.5D 5.5-inch full HD IPS display that comes with Gorilla Glass protection on top, and an Oleophobic coating as well.



For imaging, it sports a dual-camera set up with 13MP and 5MP BSI sensor. On the front, it has a 13Mp sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash that Lenovo calls the party flash.



The smartphone comes in two storage variants-- 4GB RAM 64GB storage and 3GB RAM 32GB storage. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery, which the company claims can be charged from 0-90% in 80 minutes using the bundled turbo charger.



For multimedia, the K8 Note features Dolby Atmos surround sound. On top of it, there's a dedicated music control key which can be customized for other functions as well. It also features the proprietor TheaterMax VR tech.

Lenovo K8 Note price and availability

The first flash sale of the K8 Note will starts from August 18 at 12 noon. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 for 3GB/32GB variant, while the 4GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. It will be available exclusively on Amazon in Fine Gold and Venom Black color options.



Launch offers for customers include 80% discount on Kindle ebooks, 64GB flat 4G data and unlimited calls for 56 days at Rs. 343 with Idea and Moto Sports headphones at Rs. 699.