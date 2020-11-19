JioPhone price in India to be hiked soon: Report

The first generation JioPhone is about to get a price hike in India. The 4G supported feature phone will be soon available in India with a new price tag.

The JioPhone was launched in India back in 2017 and at the launch, the device was priced at Rs 699. Even today, the pricing of the JioPhone on the official website is Rs 699. However, a report from 91mobiles claims that Jio will be announcing hike for the JioPhone soon in India.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The JioPhone will be sold for Rs 999 in the coming days and soon the company will make an official announcement said the report. The company has been struggling to keep up with the stock of JioPhone for a while now. Additionally, the report also says that JioPhone will be sold with Rs 125 recharge pack which will take the final price of JioPhone to Rs 1,124.

As you can see from the images above, the new JioPhone will be powered by Qualcomm. To recall, some of the older JioPhone were powered by Spreadtrum chipsets and now it looks like JioPhone will be completely powered by Qualcomm chipset.

JioPhone specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA screen and supports 4G LTE and VoLTE for calls. It has a standard numeric keypad with four-way navigation button. On the connectivity front, the phone offers Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE, GPS, and even NFC. The device runs on Kai OS with support for a bunch of Jio apps. The JioPhone is powered by a dual-core chipset clocked at 1GHz. The landing page on Jio site suggests that it is powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

The JioPhone is backed by a 2000mAh battery which can last up to 15 days in standby mode or 12 hours talktime. It has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage. There is also microSD card support up to 128GB. It has a 2MP rear camera and a 0.3MP front-facing camera with video recording capabilities. Other features include music player, wireless FM radio, video player, 22 Indian languages support, 3.5mm audio jack.

The JioPphones support multiple apps like MyJio, JioSaavn, JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, HelloJio, JioVideoCall, JioShare, JioGames and more apps can be installed via JioStore app.