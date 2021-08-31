Jio Phone Next may be up for pre-booking from this week

Reliance backed Jio had unveiled the upcoming JioPhone Next during the company’s last AGM in June this year. While Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani showed off the phone at the event, he mentioned that it has been developed in collaboration with Google and will be among the cheapest 4G phones in India.

What he did not reveal was the availability and the pricing details of this phone. Now, according to a report from 91Mobiles, the JioPhone Next could be up for pre-booking this week. As announced earlier, the phone is expected to start retailing from September 10 on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The report states that the company has already started communicating with the distributors and retailers, however, at this point even they’re not aware of the key details like – specifications and the price of the phone.

(Image credit: Reliance)

JioPhone Next Specifications and features (expected)

Going by Ambani’s ambitious plans, the JioPhone Next is expected to be the cheapest 4G phone in the country and the phone is being launched to make the country free from slow 2G mobile internet.

This in turn means that that company is not only looking to replace the feature phones that are widely used in the low-income group users but is also looking to upgrade its original Jio Phone users to a smartphone experience. The first JioPhone was a feature phone that came with 4G connectivity but was effectively free for the users.

Aside, the phone will run a unique version of Android that has been designed to work seamlessly on phones with extremely low-specced phones. JioPhone Next will come with features that will be tailor-made for the phone. These features include customized Google Assistant, Chrome Go, Camera Go and Duo Go. The camera app on the phone will also be customized and will come with in-built Snapchat filters.

Reports hint that the JioPhone Next could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset coupled with a 2,500mAh battery. The smartphone could also come with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 13MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie shooter.

