iTunes is coming to the Windows Store, Apple Music and all

In a move that surprised many, Microsoft announced during its Build 2017 keynote today that it's bringing Apple's iTunes to the Windows Store.

While PC owners running Windows have had the ability to download iTunes directly from Apple, this is the first time users get the media player directly from Microsoft's own digital marketplace.

The announcement is also a head-turner because the Windows Store has a reputation for its underwhelming selection of apps, especially ones from platform competitors like Apple.

iTunes is planned to hit the Windows Store by the end of this year and is expected to be fully functional, to include support for Apple Music.

This also means that the Windows Store version of iTunes will support Apple devices on both Windows 10 and Windows 10 S PCs, which is handy for those who use the program to keep their iPhones up to date.