iPhone 8: Three new videos may give us our best look at the phone yet

So far we've seen a lot leaks for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S, but most of the rumors have come directly from spec sheets, photos and word of mouth.

Now videos have started to show the phone in the flesh with three different clips posted over the last few days that share the design of the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7S Plus.

Each video uses non-working dummy units of the iPhone 8 (and iPhone 7S), but the source of each dummy unit is not revealed so we can't vouch for the authenticity of the supplied devices.

The interesting thing is all of the dummy units look remarkably similar, suggesting it's at least a near final design for the iPhone 8.

Just the iPhone 8

The first video comes from popular YouTube Marques Brownlee who has shown off his dummy unit of the iPhone 8. The screen in the video above is fake, but it's meant to be a representation of what he expects the screen on the final phone to look like.

You can see the whole front of the phone is a display with relatively little bezel and a cutout for the speaker and selfie camera at the very top of the handset.

On the rear of the phone, which is made of glass, is a dual-lens camera with the sensors sitting in a vertical line rather than to the side, like on the iPhone 7 Plus. This dummy unit also doesn't show a fingerprint sensor on the front or back of the phone, suggesting Touch ID may be dropped, or embedded under the screen, for the iPhone 8.

Previous rumors have suggested there will be a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone though.

iPhone 8 v iPhone 7S Plus

The second video comes with Danny Winget who shows the iPhone 7S Plus against the iPhone 8 model. Somehow Winget has dummy units of both phones and there are some differences between each of the handsets.

The iPhone 7S Plus looks to have a glass back, much like the iPhone 8 model above, with metal edges. The camera is sat in a similar fashion to the iPhone 7 Plus shooter with the sensors sat side by side.

Winget's video doesn't show an example of the iPhone 7S Plus screen, but it looks to have similar thick to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus at the top and bottom of the phone. There's also a home button at the bottom of the screen, which will likely feature a fingerprint scanner too.

The final iPhone 8?

The last video we've seen comes from blog TechTastic that has shown off a sample of the iPhone 8.

It's only a fleeting look at the phone with the video lasting five seconds, but it matches the dummy units of the iPhone 8 we've seen above.

Again the camera sensors are sat vertically and it looks to be a glass back design, but this model comes in a similar shade to the Jet Black shade that debuted on the iPhone 7.

Whether the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7S will look like any of the phones in these videos is currently unclear. Apple is sure to make various dummy designs of each phone, but the fact these have surfaced so clear to the phone's rumored launch date does suggest each is a near final example of the iPhone 8.

Rumors suggest both phones will be announced in the middle of September, so it isn't long now until we get to see everything announced by Apple.