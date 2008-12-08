Cyber Monday: busiest online shopping day

The UK gets the busiest internet shopping day of the year today, dubbed 'Cyber Monday', with a forecasted £320m to be spent online in one day. Could it be bigger than Black Friday?

IMRG ('the voice of e-retail') predicts that the total Christmas online retail sales could hit a remarkable £13.6bn ($19.9bn).

Around £28m is estimated to be spent in the peak hour, between 1300-1400 GMT today.

No extended lunches

Polling firm GfK NOP estimates that around 5.2 million Brits will be doing their Christmas shopping online this year.

"The results suggest most employers would rather their staff make a couple of quick purchases online at work than take an extended lunch break to shop at the local high street,'' Mr Peterlechner, Head of Commercial Development at Ivobank, told the BBC.

"The results suggest most employers would rather their staff make a couple of quick purchases online at work than take an extended lunch break to shop at the local high street."

Peterlechner noted that many companies were becoming more accommodating to employees' needs to shop online, as it saves everybody time and money.