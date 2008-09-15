Berners-Lee concerned about internet neutrality

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, has admitted that his major concern is that the internet stays neutral as it becomes increasingly influential in the world's key issues.

Berners-Lee believes that the internet needs a way in which misinformation is divided away from fact, allowing people to make their own decisions on important topics such as religion, science and even politics.

"One of the things I always remain concerned about is that that medium remains neutral," Berners-Lee told the BBC.

"It's not just where I go to decide where to buy my shoes which is the commercial incentive – it's where I go to decide who I'm going to trust to vote.

"It's where I go maybe to decide what sort of religion I'm going to belong to or not belong to; it's where I go to decide what is actual scientific truth – what I'm actually going to go along with and what is bunkum."

Political sway

The increasing impact of the internet in politics has never been more obvious than in the current US presidential race.

Barack Obama has utilised the web heavily in his campaign to be nominated Democratic candidate, and all indications are that he will continue to use the medium heavily as he competes to get into the White House.

Britain's political parties are also increasingly aware that their voters are getting their facts online and are beginning to realise the power of the internet.