Incoming Windows 11 Task Manager update could finally tempt you to upgrade

Microsoft is planning to introduce some additional options into the current Task Manager, alongside other updates and new features planned for its Windows 11 operating system, at least according to a slew of leaks that have appeared in the last week.



A good batch of these can be credited to Twitter user Albacore, an established and typically reliable source for Windows leaks, who previously reported that 'Stickers' will be introduced for your desktop wallpaper, as well as changes rolling out to the current notification system.

On top of this, it seems that the current Task Manager in Windows 11 will also get some additional features, including the ability to get dedicated information regarding "App health" and "Battery health". This information was discovered within the recent Dev Channel build 22543 by another well established Windows leaker, FireCubeStudios

In 22543 I found this hidden WIP home page for Task Manager It looks like Microsoft is going to add Health, battery life and startup info but based on the comments Microsoft has not decided the final design yet. It is very WIP.

It seems that additional features could also be included when the update is released to the public. As Neowin points out in its own reporting, Microsoft developers have commented to state this isn't a final design, so we could also get options relating to Startup applications.

This isn't the first time we heard that Microsoft may be looking to revamp the Task Manager from its previously dated state, with some alterations being introduced in build 22538, but with this being a work in progress, it could be a while until this is fully rolled out to the public.

Analysis: These tweaks are more important than ever

While they're nowhere near as important as actual performance-based improvements and patches being developed to fix ongoing issues, these planned updates to streamline the Windows 11 experience for everyday users shouldn't be overlooked.

The vast majority of folks who use the Windows 11 operating system won't be experts or enthusiasts, so simplifying the more 'complex' areas of the OS will hopefully streamline the process of new users getting comfortable using it. This is especially so in the case of people who have avoided upgrading from Windows 10 despite having compatible hardware out of the fear of needing to relearn how to use their laptop or desktop PC.

There's still a lot to be resolved with the Windows 11 operating system before tech-savvy users are happy to make the upgrade, but with its new, modern look and general quality-of-life improvements, this is becoming a great choice for those with less experience using computers who don't want to be reliant on others to address issues they might face.