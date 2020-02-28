Will there be a Hunters season 2? Right now, the answer is maybe. Season 1 of Hunters landed on Amazon Prime on February 21, and those who have burned through all 10 episodes know that there's plenty set up by the shocking season 1 finale for further episodes. The show hasn't been renewed by Amazon yet, though. Spoilers follow.

Several plot lines for Hunters season 2 are clearly teased in that last episode. The titular hunters, it's suggested, will move to Europe, with eight more key Nazi personnel to track down and kill. Adolf Hitler, we learn, is still alive down in Argentina, and is ultimately the brains behind the attempt to create a Fourth Reich in America (The Colonel, meanwhile, season 1's villain, is Hitler's wife Eva Braun). The terrifying Nazi hitman Travis is recruiting an army in jail, which can only be bad news.

Below, here's everything we know about Hunters season 2 on Amazon, including its renewal status and possible storylines for another set of episodes.

Hunters season 2 hasn't been confirmed yet

Hunters hasn't officially been renewed for a second season yet by Amazon Prime. Amazon's timeframe for renewing shows is unpredictable: The Boys season 2 was confirmed before season 1 even released, for example, while fellow Amazon original The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was renewed for a fourth season six days after it aired.

We'll update this page when we know more about the show's chances of a second season.

Hunters' creators want to make five seasons of the show

As strongly suggested by the season 1 finale, the creators of Hunters do have plans for season 2 if it gets renewed. In an interview with Refinery29, co-showrunner Nikki Toscano confirms that the characters might be going to Europe if there is a season 2.

She also says that Joe (Louis Ozawa), who's kidnapped by Nazis at the end of season 1, could be weaponized by them in season 2 if it goes ahead. "You’ll see a lot of soul searching, in terms of if there's a season 2, as far as who Joe is, what he's motivated by, and how the Nazis are able to use him as a tool for destruction."

Creator David Weil told BI that he has plans for five years of the show. "I have at least five seasons' worth of ideas of where I see the series going, and I certainly know the ending of the series," he said.

Hunters season 2 storylines: what to expect if the show returns

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Hitler's appearance in Hunters' finale is like the show's outrageous equivalent of a Marvel post-credits reveal. We don't see Hitler's face in full, just the lower half with the mustache. This suggests that in Hunters season 2, they can either cast a high-profile actor as Adolf, or keep him as a villain in the background.

The first question to be answered by season 2, then, is what'll happen to Joe, who ends this year at a dinner table with Hitler and The Colonel (Lena Olin), who we now know is Hitler's wife Eva Braun. That's a hell of a cliffhanger.

That's just one plot thread to be picked up, though. We know that the hunters themselves, including Jonah, are stricken with grief that that the man they knew as Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino) was secretly Nazi surgeon The Wolf, and are heading to Europe in their pursuit of the Nazi threat. We're also still not totally clear on the motivations of nun Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), who's plotting something with an as-yet-unseen third party.

Agent Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton), meanwhile, was approached by a congresswoman to join a more legitimate task force to unearth the Nazis hidden in America.

The always-terrifying Nazi Travis (Greg Austin) murdered his Jewish lawyer in prison in order to stoke antisemitic sentiment among the prisoners, and he intends to recruit an army of them while he's behind bars. Fellow Nazi Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker) escaped to the Soviet Union, where he's carrying fake documents to blend in.

That's a lot left on the table for Hunters season 2 to explore. Whatever happens, of course, Al Pacino won't be back for year two unless it's in flashback form: the fake Meyer Offerman is dead.

A follow-up season for Hunters has potential

The first season of Hunters was flawed but entertaining. With a few too many characters in the mix, the wide ensemble worked against it a little bit, and the wild variation in tone between silly and serious meant the show was not necessarily going to be for everyone.

Nonetheless, we still want to see where this story is going, especially after that ludicrous Hitler reveal. Hunters looks like it's going full Wolfenstein in season 2.