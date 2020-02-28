Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 launched in India

Huawei is back to launching Android devices in India, starting with the MediaPad M5 Lite 10 tablet. It will compete in the premium tablet segment. Interestingly, it was originally supposed to launch in early March but arrives a few days earlier.

The MediaPad M5 Lite is available in a 10-inch display model, with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM as well as LTE connectivity. It will be available from Flipkart, Croma and other retailers at Rs 22,990. Colour options include Champagne Gold and Space Grey.

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite specifications

(Image credit: Huawei)

The “premium” tablet is powered by the octa-core Kirin 659 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Graphics are handled by the Mali T830 MP2 GPU. On the outside, it has a smooth metallic body.

As the name suggests, the MediaPad M5 Lite has a 10.1-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. Audio is a big part of its experience too, as the slate has quad-speakers from Harman Kardon for a stereo effect.

A big 7,500mAh battery runs the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10, with support for 18W Huawei QuickCharge over USB Type-C. It has an 8MP camera on the front and the back. The product page suggests that the tab will run on Android 8 Oreo.

The M-Pen Stylus can also be purchased separately for more creative uses. It has a pressure sensitivity of 2,048 points.