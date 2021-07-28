How to watch Trampolining at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Trampolining is one of three gymnastic disciplines at the 2020 Olympics, with athletes performing routines of impressive twists and somersaults to bounce their way to gold. Here you can read how to watch trampolining at Olympics 2020 with a live stream.

Originally used as a training exercise for astronauts and pilots, trampolining ended up growing to unprecedented mainstream popularity - so much so that the first World Championships were held in London in 1964. The sport later went on to be added to the Olympic program at the Sydney Games in 2000, with both men's and women's individual competitions featuring on the program.

Judges determine scores based on execution, flight time, difficulty, and horizontal displacements, so gymnasts are expected to perform perfect technique and body control for gold success. The first two Olympic gold medalists were Russian gymnasts Alexander Moskalenko and Irina Karavaeva, winning both the men's and women's competitions at Sydney 2000.

China and Canada have since proven to be dominant nations in Olympic trampolining, with China winning ten of the 18 medals available in the last three Games. Canada's Rosie MacLennan also won gold at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, and she’ll certainly aim to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo’s Games.

With 16 men and 16 women set to spring to heights of eight meters, it’s certainly a sport you don’t want to miss. To watch trampolining at Olympics 2020, read on for information on how to live stream Olympics events below.

- Women's final: Friday, July 30 from 2.50pm JST / 6.50am BST / 1.50am ET

- Men's final: Saturday, July 31 from 2.50pm JST / 6.50am BST / 1.50am ET

Free Olympics trampolining live stream

Catch a trampolining Olympic live stream where you are with many native broadcasters offering free coverage across the Olympics schedule. In the UK, BBC and BBC iPlayer will be broadcasting live coverage of key events, while Channel 7 in Australia, and its online counterpart, 7Plus, lead the charge with the most comprehensive live stream across all events.

Other countries with free Olympic live streams include RTE in Ireland, TF1 in France, and ARD and ZDF in Germany.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

Olympics equestrian live stream in the UK

If you’re in the UK, you can check whether you can watch Olympic trampolining on BBC One, BBC Two, or online via BBC iPlayer, which are showing key events as a part of its Olympic coverage. But if this aren’t an option, you can also check out streaming services like Discovery+ and Eurosport. Discovery+ offers free access to six channels, including Really and Quest, but you will need to upgrade to the Entertainment & Sport pass (£6.99/month or £29.99/year) to watch the 2020 Olympic Games - after utilizing the free three-day trial first, of course. After subscribing, watch Discovery+ on your phone, laptop, or smart TV. Alternatively, Eurosport is £6.99 per month. Out of town for the 2020 Olympic Games? Be sure to download and install a VPN so you can continue to access your home streaming services from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Olympics trampolining in the US with and without cable

In the US, you can tune in to the Tokyo Games on NBC or head over to NBC online. While cable will be required for these, you can also watch the Games without cable via online streaming service Peacock TV for specific events and highlights. For more in-depth coverage, you'll need a cord cutting service that offers NBC and NBCSN as a part of its package. Sling TV is the most affordable option. You'll need its Sling Blue package, which usually costs $35 a month, but you can bag your first month for only $10, encompassing all the 2020 Games action. Alternatively, Sling TV is a slightly pricier option at $35 per month, but its Sling Blue package includes access to coverage of the 2020 Games, and your first month will cost just $10. You can use Google Chrome Browser, Samsung TV, iOS, Android, and other devices to access these platforms.

Olympics equestrian in Canada

Canadian residents with cable can watch the Tokyo Games on TLN, TSN, CBC, or Sportsnet, though if you don’t have cable, that’s also not a problem - head to any of the last three channels’ independent streaming services instead. CBC’s standalone streaming service costs CA$4.99 per month. However, you can get a ton of free Olympics coverage on its website without dropping a penny. TSN costs CA$4.99 per day or CA$19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now will set you back CA$19.99 per month.

How to live stream trampolining at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Fans of trampolining down under can watch free Olympics coverage across Channel 7 and its streaming service 7plus, which can be viewed on any web-enabled device, and offers some of the most comprehensive coverage in the world without a paywall. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic trampolining in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, with Olympic coverage airing 24/7 on TVNZ 1 and online. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.