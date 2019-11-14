How to watch The Apprentice 2019 online for free: stream from UK or abroad

The Apprentice 2019 is officially underway and as brutal as ever. Series 15 of this reality business show has arrived and as per, we can expect the businesswomen and men to do whatever they can for that £250,000 and a place in the sun. Not sure where you can get your fix of this dramatic reality series? Keep reading and we'll show you how to watch The Apprentice online - regardless of where in the world you are.

Who will Alan Sugar pick as his new business partner, and who will get fired? All will be revealed during the following weeks of cutthroat competition.

The Apprentice online: when's it on? The Apprentice 2019 is showing weekly on Wednesday nights at 9pm BST on BBC One. Of course, you can also watch The Apprentice online on the BBC iPlayer.

With only 10 contestants left for this year's Apprentice,the competition is officially underway which means explosive boardrooms, fighting over who is in charge and the whopping £250,00 is the goal.

Episode six may have brought an actual roller coaster but it was episode seven that had the shocking elimination. Don't worry, we won't tell you in case you're still catching up - what we will tell you is that the winners of the challenge got the reward of being sent to an indoor ski centre.

With the next episode bringing yet another elimination, the contestants will have to up their game, the competition is becoming more brutal by the minute.

Don't miss out on a second of the action - keep reading to find out how you can watch The Apprentice online from anywhere in the world (and we do truly, mean anywhere).

How to watch The Apprentice online for free in the UK:

To watch The Apprentice all you need to do as a UK resident is get onto the BBC. You also need to have paid your licence fee, but that's the law so we're going to presume you've done that! The final will be aired on BBC One which can be watched via an aerial or the internet.

To watch the show via internet this is possible live using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired on catch up using BBC iPlayer which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Stream The Apprentice from anywhere else in the world for free:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch the final episodes, fret not, it's still possible. You can access the BBC iPlayer via the app or a dedicated TV streaming website as long as you appear to be in the UK. This is possible using a VPN and TVPlayer.com.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN . And how do you use that to access The Apprentice? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream The Apprentice for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months free

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming Read more: The best VPN services 2019

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and a great legal way to stream every minute of The Apprentice 2019 - whether in the UK or not.

Who are the contestants on The Apprentice 2019?

Presenting the 16 wannabe businessmen and women

Dean Ahmad, 20, Sports Management Agency Owner

Scarlett Allen-Horton, 32, Recruitment Company Owner

Lewis Ellis, 28, Digital Marketing Project Manager

Shahin Hassan, 36, Chartered Engineer

Pamela Laird, 29, Beauty Brand Owner

Carina Lepore, 30, Artisan Bakery Owner

Lottie Lion, 19, Librarian

Ryan-Mark Parsons, 19, Luxury Womenswear Consultant

Thomas Skinner, 28, Pillow Company Owner

Marianne Ralwins, 23, Risk Management Consultancy Owner

Who has already been eliminated?

Shahin Hassan, 36, (Chartered Engineer)

Kenna Ngoma, 24, Ice Cream Company Owner

Souleyman Bah, 20, Para Athlete and Motivational Speaker

Lubna Farhan, 33, Finance Manager

Riyonn Farsad, 30, Events Manager

Iasha Masood, 27, Account Manager

Jemelin Artigas 34, Network Marketing Consultant

