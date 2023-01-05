How to watch The Apprentice 2023 online in UK and abroad

Lord Sugar is back to put some of the biggest business brains in Britain through their paces as The Apprentice returns. Watch as contestants battle it out to hear the triumphant words “you’re hired!” and secure a £250,000 business investment. It’s the reality TV balm we all need this New Year. Find out below how to watch The Apprentice 2023 online completely FREE with BBC iPlayer.

Watch The Apprentice 2023 online Premiere: Thursday, January 5 at 9pm GMT New episodes: the same time every week Channel: BBC One Free stream: watch on BBC iPlayer for FREE (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try the top VPN around 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Season 17 will usher 18 new entrepreneurs into the boardroom, where Lord Sugar and perpetually eye-rolling aides Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell MBE will be on hand to evaluate their performance in a range of business-related tasks, before eventually deciding which one deserves that life-changing investment.

This year’s wannabes certainly boast some eclectic CVs. There’s hair salon owner Rochelle Raye Anthony, the “Kim Kardashian of the business world”; former professional canon firer Gregory Ebbs; Mark Moseley, a 39-year-old pest control company owner; South Africa safari guide Joe Phillips, and sweet shop CEO Megan Hornby.

And while The Apprentice was confined to the grey UK last year, we’ll be jetting off for sun, sea, and beautiful beaches in this season’s inaugural episode, which sees the contestants busting their humps to create and sell bespoke tours on the Caribbean Island of Antigua.

Ready for another clash of the business titans? Then read on as we explain how to watch The Apprentice 2023 online and stream every episode 100% FREE.

How to watch The Apprentice online FREE in the UK

The Apprentice 2023 premieres on Thursday, January 5 at 9pm GMT on BBC One. There are 12 scheduled episodes in total, with new episodes being aired in the same time slot each week. If you'd rather watch online though, you can also stream the show live or on-demand through BBC iPlayer. Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch The Apprentice online from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when an episode airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would back at home, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Avi Sharma, city banker

Bradley Johnson, construction company director

Dani Donovan, 25, hair salon owner

Denisha Kaur Bharj, 29, financial controller

Emma Browne, senior account executive

Gregory Ebbs, 26, online antiques marketplace owner

Joe Phillips, South Africa safari guide

Kevin D’Arcy, accountant and water sports entrepreneur

Mark Moseley, 39, pest control company owner

Marnie Swindells, 28, court advocate

Megan Hornby, 25, sweet shop and café owner

Reece Donnelly, 25, theatre school owner

Rochelle Raye Anthony, 35, hair salon and academy owner

Shannon Martin, 34, bridal boutique owner

Shazia Hussain, technology recruiter

Simba Rwambiwa, 26, senior sales representative

Sohail Chowdhary, 27, martial arts school owner

Victoria Goulbourne, 28, online sweet business owner

How to watch The Apprentice: You're Fired

Comedian Tom Allen is back on hosting duties for The Apprentice: You're Fired, the sister-show that's almost as catty as the real thing.

You're Fired follows each episode of The Apprentice, airing at 10pm GMT every Thursday on BBC Two. Remember, you can also watch the half-hour show FREE on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), either live or on-demand.

Tom Allen and a rotating panel of guests will roast and rehabilitate each week's unwanted candidate, who'll get a flavor of what the public really thinks of their antics on the show.

It's always packed with unseen footage, bloopers and suspiciously generous testimonials from boardroom frenemies.