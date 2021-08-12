How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2: stream new episodes online from anywhere

Their ship might not be the biggest and they might do the missions nobody else wants, but they are still Starfleet! From the twisted mind of Rick and Morty writer and Solar Opposites creator Mike McMahan comes the hotly anticipated second instalment of an adult-focused animated comedy series that follows some of the Federation's lesser-heralded heroes. Read on and try not to get snaffled up by an alien as we explain how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online, and stream every new episode of the show wherever you are in the world.

Forget the Starship Enterprise, the U.S.S. Cerritos is once again the place to be, as our favorite support crew continues to prove that the life of an Ensign isn't quite as quiet as you might have thought.

In between encounters with new alien species and a battle with an evil computer that has a strangely familiar voice, season 2 welcomes in a new Tamarian bridge crew member and, of course, there's always time for familial fisticuffs between Ensign Mariner and Captain Freeman.

To the brig!

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online - stream every new episode of the animated comedy from anywhere.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new animated comedy series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 is available to watch on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US. Episode 1 lands on Thursday, August 12, with the following nine episodes arriving on a weekly basis each Thursday thereafter. Formerly known as CBS All Access, a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus can be had from just $5.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is ideal for Trekkies, as it's also home to Picard, Discovery, Strange New Worlds. However, it also features top shows like Younger, Kamp Koral and the Rugrats 2021 revival, CBS's live sports action, and it will be the place to watch the Frasier reboot. Outside of the US? Residents of the country You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online in Canada

Canadian fans can tune in through CTV Sci-Fi, which is airing new episodes of Star Trek Lower Decks at 9pm ET/PT from Thursday, August 12. If you miss any of the action, you can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind that you’ll need to enter your cable login details. Alternatively, you can stream Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 on Crave after it airs. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, but you can get a 7-day FREE Crave trial. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 online in the UK

Trekkies based in the UK can watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 on Prime Video - and yes, that means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to that FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial. After that, a full Amazon Prime subscription costs just £7.99 per month, or £79 if you want to commit to a year. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Prime Video on its own for £5.99 a month. The first episode of Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 lands on Friday, August 13, with subsequent episodes arriving on a weekly basis. And remember, even if you're abroad you'll be able to access your streaming service subscription from anywhere if you download a good VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 2 in Australia