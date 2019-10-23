How to watch Peaky Blinders season 5 online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

That's it, it is all over. The Peaky Blinders and their notorious leader Thomas Shelby have wrapped up for yet another season. But, if you're snooping around for a way to watch Peaky Blinders online, you're in the right place.

Watch Peaky Blinders online: when's season 5 on? That's it, the entire season has now aired! But you can still watch it online, no matter where in the world you are. You can see a full list of viewing options down below.

It had been a while since we saw Thomas Shelby doing what he does best - sighing, downing whiskey and yelling at people - so having him and his crime organisation family back is refreshing.

Obviously, now that the entire season has aired, you don't even have to wait for new episodes to come out, you can simply watch Peaky Blinders online from start to finish!

Of course, we don't want to spoil anything for you but this is easily one of the best seasons Peaky Blinders has had so far, with a finale that will leave your jaw flopping. And luckily for you, we've been tracking down all of locations to watch Peaky Blinders online.

It doesn't even matter if you're from the UK and on Holiday or an expat abroad trying to catch your favourite show - you can still catch all of the action. You can find out how lower down the page.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online for free in the UK:

For those trying to watch Peaky Blinders in the UK, BBC iPlayer is the place to be. The entire show has now aired and all of the episodes can be found online so you can watch from start to finish.

Live stream Peaky Blinders from anywhere else in the world:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch Peaky Blinders online, fret not, it's still possible. This is by using a VPN to get around the pesky geo-restrictions.

Which VPN is best for you? Our favourite option is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Peaky Blinders season 5? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

By using a VPN, you fool your laptop or mobile device (or your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc) into thinking it's in another country entirely. So even if you're in Spain, the US, Australia, anywhere, it will think it's back in the UK. The reason we rate ExpressVPN so highly is because it's an absolute doddle to use. It also boasts fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you simply need to go to TVPlayer.com and then voila! You can catch all of the Peaky Blinders action with the website's robust, legal streams.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the US:

Luckily for American fans, all five seasons are now available on Netflix.

Where to watch Peaky Blinders online: seasons 1-5

If you're not yet completely caught up on the Shelby gang and their dramatic goings on then don't worry, all of the old seasons are still available. No matter where you are in the world, this is the best places to watch Peaky Blinders online for seasons 1 through 5.

UK: For those in the UK watching old seasons is easy. You get two options, either watching through BBC iPlayer or Netflix.



US: In the States you're slightly more limited in viewing options. It's just Netflix US where you can watch all of the old seasons.

Canada: Exactly the same as above, the only place to watch all of the old seasons of Peaky Blinders is Netflix if you're in Canada.



Australia: While Netflix is the only place you can stream the show in Australia (surprise, surprise) you can also buy episodes from the Google Play Store or iTunes.



Elsewhere: Holidaying abroad or live in a country not on this list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.