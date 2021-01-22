Honor View 40 launched as the brand’s first independent phone

Just weeks after its split from Huawei, the now-independent brand unveiled the Honor View 40 5G smartphone in China today. It’s a proper high-end flagship which might be available in global markets soon.

In November 2020, Huawei announced that it will let go of the Honor subsidiary in a bid to keep its business intact and subvert the trade implications that its parent company was subjected to. That makes the Honor View 40 the first smartphone from the brand as an independent entity. While it has regained rights to trade with key chipset makers such as Intel and Qualcomm, there’s still no confirmation if it is also eligible to ship devices with Google services onboard. For the uninitiated, Android phones in China anyway do not support GMS, so we will have to wait for it to be available in other countries.

Interestingly, the company’s latest press release calls it the “Honor View 40” and not the “Honor V40”. Historically, the ‘V’ has been expanded only in overseas markets. Moreover, the product page still uses the shortened version, adding some more confusion to the mix.

When we approached them for clarification, they asked us to use View 40 for technical correctness.

(Image credit: Honor)

The Honor View 40 is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset, with 8GB of RAM and GPU Turbo X optimizations for gaming. This also makes it 5G-capable across the world. It also brings a new design for the back where each element is 3x bigger than the previous one – the panel is 3x bigger than the vertical window, which is 3x the size of the camera module, of which the primary camera occupies a third of the area.

Speaking of cameras, the Honor View 40 has three of them on the back: a 50MP RYYB super-sensing main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and 4-in-1 pixel binning, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. There’s also a laser module for faster autofocus. On the front is a dual punch-hole notch, but the second camera is just a colour temperature sensor.

The OLED display spans 6.72-inches and has a resolution of 2,676 x 1,236 (19.5:9 aspect ratio) and boasts of a refresh rate of 120Hz and a response rate of 300Hz. The screen’s sides curve sharply by 80-degrees. With 10-bit colour support, it is also HDR10+ certified and covers the entire DCI-P3 colour space.

Keeping the Honor View 40 running is a 4,000mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging which is claimed to take only about 35 minutes for a full charge. 50W fast wireless charging is also supported. Other features include dual stereo speakers, directional haptic feedback and Magic UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

(Image credit: Honor )

The Honor View 40 is now available in China and starts at CNY 3,599 (~Rs 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,999 (~Rs 45,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Colour options include Midnight Black, Titanium Silver, Rose Gold.

At the same event, the Honor MagicBook laptops also got refreshed with 11th gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.