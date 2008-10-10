Channel 4 abandons radio

More 4? No. No More. 4.

Channel 4 has canned its radio projects, in a cost-cutting move reportedly saving the broadcaster £100 million.

Fifteen jobs are to go immediately, with a question mark over the future of former head of BBC Radio 5 Live Bob Shennan, who joined to head up C4's radio projects last year.

The broadcaster was to launch a series of radio stations, including a competitor to BBC Radio 4, and youth music channel E4 Radio, as part of a second digital radio platform that would carry a host of other new channels.

Planned stations included E4 Radio, the Radio-4-a-like Channel 4 Radio, and music station Pure4.

No more, unfortunately

The move follows GCap Media's canning of its own DAB stations earlier this year, including TheJazz.

Channel 4 chief executive, Andy Duncan, said: "We've taken this decision very reluctantly.

"We've pursued our radio plans in good faith and continue to believe DAB has a strong future and that we could make a return from radio in the medium term.

"Frustratingly, our plans have been overtaken by a drastic recent downturn in our revenues and we will have to forgo this future profit stream."