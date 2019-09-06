Here's how to watch live Chandrayaan-2 landing online in India

You can watch the historical moment of Chandrayan-2 landing live online. Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 will touch down near the South Pole of Moon in the wee hours of September 7.

India's moon mission is particularly different from all the past lunar expeditions as the Chandrayaan-2 will attempt to land at 70-degree South latitude, making it the first country in the last 70 years to attempt this type of landing.

The lunar expedition was launched on July 22 from India and achieved orbital insertion on August 20. In the early hours of September 7, the Vikram lander along with Pragyan rover will attempt a soft descent on the surface of the Moon.

After successfully landing the Vikram module, it will deploy the six-wheeled rover which will initiate chemical analysis and 3D mapping of the surrounding areas and relay its findings to Mission Control on Earth via lander and orbiter.

The mission will go on for one lunar day (14 days on Earth) and the rover is equipped to be powered by solar energy.

Chandrayaan-2 has two primary objectives: to map the lunar surface using Spectroscopy and to study water ice in the South Pole region of the Moon.

Here's how to watch Chandrayaan-2 moon landing live in India.

Watch Chandrayaan-2 landing on Moon online

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander will begin the descent to the lunar surface between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM on September 7.

The live telecast of Chandrayaan-2 landing is scheduled to begin from 1:10 AM (IST) on Doordarshan. Moreover, there's a National Geographic Chandrayaan-2 special program scheduled to start at 11:30 PM (IST) on September 6 with former NASA astronaut Jerry Linenger followed by the lunar landing from 1:30 PM.

For people watching online, Chandrayaan-2 landing will be streamed live on YouTube channels of ISRO and Doordarshan. Hotstar is also expected to host a live streaming party on its service, so you might want to check that out as well.

We're embedding the streaming links below for the convenience of our readers.