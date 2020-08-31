Google starts rolling out NFC enabled TAP & Pay feature in India: Here’s how to activate it

Google is reportedly bringing the NFC powered Tap & Pay feature to its widely used Google Pay application in India. While the flagship phones like Samsung Galaxy phones or the iPhones already have this feature inbuilt, however, thanks to Google Pay, it will be soon available to all smartphone users who have an NFC enabled phone.

To explain, Tap and Pay is an intuitive payment method that allows you to make a payment without needing to pull out your card from the wallet. Yes, it does make use of the smartphone, however, unlike the regular scan the QR code method all you need to do is just tap your smartphone on the POS machine. The only limitation here is that both the smartphone and the POS machine need to be NFC enabled.

Announced last year, the contactless payment system on Google Pay is now available to some users in the country and is being rolled out in a staggered manner. As of now Google Pay Tap & Pay feature is limited to Visa cards issues by Axis and SBI bank cards. There is no clarity on the support for Rupay and Master Cards as of now.

How to add your cards to Google Pay’s 'Tap & Pay' NFC feature

Adding a debit or credit card to Google Pay is fairly easy and you can follow the below-mentioned process to easily add your bank cards in case the feature is available on your phone already. Additional details around how to manage and unlink your card can be found on the support page set up by Google.

Tap on the profile icon on the top right corner

Tap Settings on the next page

Go to Payment Methods

Tap on Add Card and hit Proceed on the pop-up page

Add a credit card or Debit card details on the next page

Add details like expiry date, CVV, and the cardholder’s name and billing address

Accept Terms and Conditions

Select the verification method and submit the OTP number

Tap activate next to your card

Enter the One-time password and you’re done

Once done, you’ll be able to use Google Pay to make contactless payments at the NFC enabled terminals. In a related piece of News, even Jio along with NPCI is looking to bring a similar feature to its ultra-affordable JioPhone.

Via: AndroidPolice