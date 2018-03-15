Google Assistant now speaks and understands Hindi commands

Google rolled out Hindi language support for Google Assistant. A few weeks ago, the company announced that its voice assistant will be able to speak 30 languages by the end of 2018. Hindi was among the first few languages that were slated to go global alongside Danish, Dutch, Indonesian, Swedish, Thai and Norwegian.

The Hindi Assistant will be available on Android phones running 6.0 Marshmallow and above, and it will soon arrive in Android 5.0 Lollipop, iOS (9.1 and above) and even on Android Oreo (Go edition) devices.

Read more: Lenovo Smart Clock

Google earlier launched the Assistant in Hindi for Allo, availed wider integration of Assistant on phones and also created a special JioPhone version.

How to use Google Assistant in Hindi?

To access the Hindi Google Assistant, you need to set your device language to Hindi and update your Google Search app to the latest version.

Similar to English, users can ask things and give commands in Hindi to Google Assistant.

Some examples of questions you can ask your Google Assistant:

Sabse kareeb Chinese restaurant kahan hai?

Cricket score kya hai?

Yahan se Saket pahunchne me kitna samay lagega?

Or you can instruct it

Kal subha mujhe saat baje jagao

Selfie khicho

Daddy ko SMS bhejo "10 minutes mein pahuchenge"

"In order to make it even more useful to Indians over time, developers and businesses can now build Actions for the Hindi Assistant through the developer platform Actions on Google," said Purvi Shah, Technical Programme Manager, Assistant.

"Once an action is built, you can just say 'Ok Google, talk to' and access the service or content straight through your Google Assistant," she added.