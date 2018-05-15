Google announces Google One – premium cloud storage with benefits

Google is launching a new service called Google One, which will be replacing premium Google Drive plans in the coming months.

Google One isn't a direct replacement for Drive, though – it also includes support from Google experts, plus Google-related goodies like Google Play vouchers and hotel deals via Google Search.

You can sign up to receive email updates when Google One is available "in your area", which suggests the expert advice will be offered either by phone or in person.

When to expect it

Google One subscriptions will also be cheaper than existing Google Drive plans, at $1.99 (about £1.50/AU$2.50) per month for 100GB, $2.99 (about £2/AU$4) per month for 200GB, and US$9.99 (about £7.50/AU$13.50) per month for 2TB. Prices for more than 2TB are staying the same.

Anyone with a 1TB plan will be upgraded to 2TB automatically, so if you've been thinking about signing up then this might be a good time.

Only consumer plans are being upgraded to Google One for the time being, while G Suite business users will have to hold on for a while longer, presumably for a more office-friendly equivalent – your boss wouldn't want you booking a holiday while you're on the clock, however good the deal is.