Genesis Open live stream 2020: watch the PGA Tour golf from anywhere

It's easier than ever to watch golf online, so wherever you are in the world, you can access a trustworthy Genesis Open live stream and follow all the action this February as Tiger Woods looks to make history by winning a record 83rd PGA Tour title.

Yes, the 2020 PGA Tour is now well underway. Early highlights of the season include Webb Simpson's dramatic play-off win over Tony Finau at the Phoenix Open, but the best is still to come and it's safe to say this week's Genesis Open is the year's biggest tournament to date.

Taking place at the exclusive Riviera Country Club in southern California, it's one of the PGA Tour's most prestigious events, dating all the way back to 1926. Since then, the venue has hosted two PGA Championships, a US Open, and is lined up to feature in the 2028 Olympics. That's some pedigree, so golf fans will understandably want to where they can watch a reliable Genesis Open live stream.

Genesis Open 2020 cheat sheet The Genesis Open 2020 takes place between Thursday, February 13 and Sunday, February 16. The first group will tee-off on Thursday at 9.45am ET, which is 6.45am local Pacific time (PT) and is 2.45pm in the UK.

First though, some key Genesis Open tee-times to be aware of. Those wanting to watch Tiger Woods as he looks to win a record 83rd PGA Tour event should know that his first round tee-time is set for 2.41pm ET on February 13, which is 11.41am PT and 7.41pm in the UK.

Elsewhere, current world number one Rory McIlroy is set to hit his first drive at 10.16am ET, or 7.16am PT and 3.16pm for UK-based viewers. Those are just two early highlights, but stay tuned, as we'll continue to update this article with the latest Genesis Open tee-times as the tournament progresses and the drama unfolds.

Watch the Genesis Open 2020: Live stream PGA Tour golf from anywhere

There are a number of ways to watch the Genesis Open 2020 including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but the first thing you should know is that anyone away from their home country can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

These services will allow you to get around any geo-blocking restrictions your local broadcaster may have in place and and let you watch a perfectly legal, high-quality Genesis Open live stream if you're out of your country. Best of all, they only takes a few minutes to set-up.

Our current favorite Virtual Private Network, ExpressVPN, comes with a 30 day money back guarantee.

After we put all the major VPNs through their paces, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices.



Genesis Open Live Stream 2020: How to watch the PGA Tour golf in the US

NBC's specialist Golf Channel has exclusive US broadcast rights to the first two rounds of the 2020 Genesis Open, before CBS joins the party at the weekend. If you're wanting to watch all the action live on-the-go, a number of TV streaming services provide access to the Golf Channel as part of their offering - and some even offer a free trial.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're outside the US this week but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a US VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a stateside location.

How to watch a Genesis Open 2020 live stream in the UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to the fact Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage on your side of the Atlantic. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel where live coverage from the opening round begins on Thursday from 2.45pm. If you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone. And Now TV is another good fit for daily or weekly passes if you don't want to subscribe to a full Sky package. Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for the Genesis Open can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

PGA Tour Golf Live Stream: Watch the Genesis Open 2020 in Canada

International golf fans have fewer options to live stream the 2020 Genesis Open, but there's still a way to watch Tiger chase another place in the history books. The recently launched GOLFTV pass counts the PGA of Canada as one of its partners, which means Canadian fans can look forward to PGA Tour golf live streams for most major tournaments. Coverage may be limited to featured groups and holes but priced from just $9.99 a month, it's a decent enough option. It even offers a free trial so you can see if it's right for you without paying a penny. Just remember that if you're abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual network or service - though 5ft birdie putts sadly aren't subject to such easy tap ins.

Watch the Genesis Open 2020: Live stream PGA Tour golf from Australia

As with Canada, options to live stream the Genesis Open 2020 are limited in Australia. Once again, it's a case of snapping a GOLFTV pass or going without the PGA Tour golf this weekend.

Pricing is just as competitive as in the Great White North, too, so those Down Under can grab a GOLFTV subscription from $9.99 a month. The timings aren't bad, either, with final round action set to get really interesting from 7am AEDT on Monday, February 17. Breakfast and birdies is never a bad way to start the week, is it?

Grabbing a GOLFTV pass is also your best option to watch the PGA Tour golf and live stream the Genesis Open 202 if you live in most other countries. Now that you know how to follow all the action as it happens, here's some more background information on the field and favorites.

Genesis Open 2020 picks and field: Tiger vs Rory is just the start

The Genesis Open 2020 features nearly all of the world's top players. Normally, the $9.3m purse and impressive player line-up would be enough for golf fans to want to live stream the PGA Tour golf today. But this year, there's added intrigue - as we've said, the real talking point this year is Tiger Woods chasing a record 83rd PGA Tour win.

The sporting legend will start his bid at history playing in a group that includes the supremely talented Justin Thomas, who at just age 26 already has 12 PGA Tour victories to his name.

That's just a taste of the fierce competition Tiger faces in California, though. Nearly all golf's biggest names are out in force to make up a hugely impressive Genesis Open field, not least world number one Rory McIlroy and his fiercest rival - world no.2 Brooks Koepka. There's also the deft left-hand of fellow golfing icon Phil Mickleson to contend with, plus big-driving Dustin Johnson, Spain's mercurial Jon Rahm, Ryder Cup hero Franceso Molinari, and England's Justin Rose.

This all means it's near on impossible to pick a favorite for the competition. Outside of the obvious contenders, former Masters champion Jordan Spieth can't be discounted and can generally be found at very favorable odds. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama is another outsider to be considered.

You might sense by now that this is 2020's biggest PGA Tour golf tournament to date so you can bet we'll be watch it right alongside you today and all through the weekend. As a final reminder, one of our preferred options to access a legal and reliable Genesis Open live stream is by using a Virtual Private Network to access the broadcast you normally would at home.

