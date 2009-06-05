Sony to open UMD swap shop for PSP GO owners

Sony's PSP GO, unveiled at this year's E3, has a lot of things going for it but it's download-only games policy means that the portable games machines lacks a UMD slot.

Sony knows that it has to reach out to old existing PSP users with the device, so it in the midst of arranging a way that old UMD games can be swapped for sparkly digital copies.

Good-will program

Gizmodo is reporting that John Koller, Director of Hardware Marketing for Sony, told the website that plans were underway for a UMD swap shop: "We're in the midst of putting together a good will program," explained Koller.

We'll be unveiling that soon [because] we actually think there's a significant group that will be upgrading from the 1000... In the past, we've seen a 20-25 per cent trade-up factor, and I assume that's going to be the case here. We've modeled that. So we're looking at a good-will program – a short term good-will program that would continue for years afterward."

If Sony is true to its word, then it is likely that a free digital copy approach will be taken, something the studio currently does with selected Blu-ray movies.

Via Gizmodo