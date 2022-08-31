DualSense Edge: everything you need to know about the PS5 pro controller

Audio player loading…

With the DualSense Edge finally being revealed, we now know what the PS5's long-rumored pro-standard controller looks like.

The DualSense Edge was announced at Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live presentation. Sony debuted the controller at the showcase with an all too brief teaser showing off the upgraded controller and its bespoke features that put it some notches above the regular DualSense controller.

Sony is the last of the big three console manufacturers to offer a more advanced controller for its system. Microsoft led the pack with its Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, and then again with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Then there's the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is more standard but offers remarkable battery life over the standard Joy-Con controllers.

Now that Sony has thrown its hat into the ring with the DualSense Edge for PS5, what can we expect? Read on to learn everything we know so far about the DualSense Edge controller.

DualSense Edge: cut to the chase

What is it? Sony's 'Elite' DualSense controller

Sony's 'Elite' DualSense controller When can I buy it? TBA

TBA What can I play it on? PS5

At present, we don't know how much Sony will charge for the DualSense Edge, though we can make some educated guesses.

Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 retails for $179.99 / £159.99 / AU$249.95. So we'd expect Sony's take on a pro-standard controller to sit somewhere in that ballpark.

That said, with Sony recently pushing up the price of the PS5, we wouldn't be surprised if its accessories follow suit. Still, we shouldn't think the DualSense Edge will cost any more than $199.99 / £179.99 / AU$299.95.

We may also be able to glean the price of the DualSense Edge by looking at the standard controllers on the market. The DualSense costs $69.99 /£59.99/ AU$109.95. While the Xbox Wireless Controller comes in at $59.99 / £54.99 / AU$74.99. If the Edge follows this trend, it could end up being slightly more expensive than Xbox's Elite Series 2.

We're similarly in the dark as to when we'll have the DualSense Edge in our homes. The announcement post (opens in new tab) on the official PlayStation blog states that more info will release in "the months ahead."

This could mean that the DualSense Edge won't launch until 2023, perhaps around the same time as PSVR 2. And if these two big peripherals launch in the same window, there's a possibility Sony may also have a PS5 Pro model ready to go in tandem with its new pad and VR headset.

DualSense Edge: design

(Image credit: Sony)

The DualSense Edge's silhouette is practically identical to the standard controller. But that's by no means a bad thing. The DualSense is already a slickly designed, comfortable pad that didn't need much refinement in the first place.

Its aesthetic differences are more apparent. The central touchpad is a clean matte black, emblazoned with PlayStation's square, circle, cross and triangle iconography. The d-pad and face buttons have also been changed to black, from the original's white.

The bottom of the controller, which houses the mic, PS button and analog sticks is now a glossier black. The sticks themselves, triggers, as well as the back of the controller, all look to have a more sturdy and textured grip, too.

DualSense Edge: battery life

(Image credit: Sony)

By far the DualSense's biggest drawback is its meager battery life. Often clocking in anywhere between 4-10 hours from a single charge, it falls well short of the pads on competing systems.

We don't have concrete information on the DualSense Edge's battery life just yet, but it's something that Sony should be keen on improving over the base pad. Even if it's just a marginal improvement of a few hours.

By comparison, Xbox's Elite Series 2 packs a respectable battery life of around 35-40 hours on a single charge. We don't think the Edge will be able to meet this, considering all of the features it has that Xbox's pad lacks. But we'd like to see an improved battery life of at least around 15-20 hours.

DualSense Edge: features

(Image credit: Sony)

The DualSense Edge might look the part, but its worth as a pro-standard pad will be judged on its features. And so far, it looks like Sony is pulling out all the stops in this regard. For the most part, at least.

As you'd expect, the Edge is going to be highly modular. The sticks, stick caps and back paddles can all be swapped out and adjusted based on your personal preferences.

Control layout and sensitivity are also fully customizable. Not only will players be able to fully customize their button layouts, they can also adjust stick deadzones, as well as trigger travel distance and sensitivity.

All this can be done, on the fly, from the controller itself. A dedicated Fn (function) button will bring up a separate UI that lets players customize their controller settings at a moment's notice. Additionally, you'll also be able to save profiles for when you'll need them most. Switching from Demon's Souls to Gran Turismo 7? Profile switching will ensure your control setup is good to go no matter what game you're playing.

Lastly, you can expect all the DualSense's best features to return. Haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and motion controls are all present and accounted for when it comes to the Edge. However, we currently don't know if these features will be in any way improved on the new controller.