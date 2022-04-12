Quick steps

Turn off and unplug your PS5 from the mains first

Remove the PS5 faceplates. There are no screws here, just gently pull off the PS5 covers

Carefully blast away any notable dust deposits with canned air or a low-powered vacuum. If any dirt doesn’t budge, try gently applying a cleaning brush or microfibre cloth

Reattach the faceplates once complete

A PS5, or PS5 Digital Edition

A can of compressed air. low-powered vacuum cleaner, or microfibre cloth dipped in with isopropyl alcohol

How to clean your PlayStation 5

If your PS5 sounds louder than normal or has been sitting in an enclosed space for a while, it might be time for a clean. Dust is an inescapable problem for all sorts of hardware, and a build-up can lead to components overheating. Worse still, this could result in a hardware failure, so if you’d rather be safe than sorry, you should consider cleaning your PS5 every few months.

Thankfully, Sony designed the PS5 in such a way that cleaning the console is surprisingly easy. You can remove the console’s external faceplates or covers without needing to reach for a toolkit, and the design generally does a good job of preventing excessive amounts of dust from settling inside the console.

If you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of how to clean your PS5, then, follow the steps below.

Steps

Turn off your PS5 fully then unplug it from the mains. Make sure your PS5 is laying down sideways for easier cleaning and remove the console’s stand.

(Image credit: Future)

Place the PS5 on a clean table. Do not place it on a carpet or rug with long fibers, as per Sony’s recommendation.

Remove both faceplates using your hands. There are no screws involved, all you need to do is grip it and apply strength downwards and you’ll feel a pop when this happens.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you’ve located any dust deposits, use compressed air to remove these or a low-powered vacuum . If this doesn’t work, try using a microfiber cloth dipped in isopropyl alcohol and wipe gently – only use as little as you need.

to remove these . If this doesn’t work, dipped in isopropyl alcohol and wipe gently – only use as little as you need. Check the fins along PS5’s sides and inspect the front ports too for any dust deposits.

Once done, reattach both PS5 faceplates. Place the stand back onto your PS5, reconnect it to the mains, and return your console to its previous place in your home setup.

How often should I clean my PS5?

You shouldn’t need to clean your PS5 very often, but there’s no definitive answer for how frequently a clean is required. Everyone’s home and setup is different, and most consoles won’t need anything more than a surface level dusting now and then. If you’ve got pets, smoke or have carpeted floors, dust and hair can accumulate more quickly.

It’s good practice to check your hardware every few months, then. After all, no one wants their console sounding like an airplane taking off when playing a game. If you do notice an increase in fan noise, it’s a good indication that your PS5 may need a clean. The fans will kick up at a faster rate to cool the PS5 more effectively, but if they’re working overtime for too long, this could cause your PlayStation 5 to overheat.

Final thoughts

(Image credit: Sony)

Prevention goes a long way in keeping dust at bay. Using an air purifier can help combat any build-up, but it won’t do all the work and you’ll need to replace the filters regularly. Even if it’s just an external wipe, cleaning the PS5 faceplates frequently is sensible, as is placing your PS5 on top of a cabinet or table to avoid the floor. Of course, make sure those surfaces are cleaned regularly too.

Sony recommends ensuring that the air vents on the sides and back of the PS5 console have at least 10cm of free space and are not blocked or obstructed. Specifically, it advises avoiding placing your PS5 in a narrow or cramped space, and not allowing dust to build up in or around the PS5 console’s air vents.

How to enable 120Hz on PS5 | How to change your PSN name | How to turn off adaptive triggers and haptic feedback | How to enable PS5 3D audio for TV speakers | How to upgrade PS5 internal SSD storage | How to clear the cache on PS5 | How to turn off a PS5 | How to use a PS4 controller on PS5 | How to access the PS5 web browser