What will Microsoft call Project Natal?

What would you call it? Give us your amusing suggestions!

We're blown away by the potential of Microsoft's Project Natal tech for the Xbox 360, but our minds quickly wandered. What would Microsoft call the final release?

Our friends at Redmond hardly have the best pedigree when it comes to naming new releases and Microsoft's long-meeting and focus group naming reputation has hardly been helped by the launch of Bing.

So we decided to dream up some amusing final release names for Project Natal and got some help from our friends in the Twittersphere. See what you think and then send us your own in the comments, @techradar – oh, and if you tweet them, add the hashtag #ProjectNatalFinalName

The list so far:

XcamMotion 3000

Xbox Immerse @pdouglas

MoveIT Starter Edition

Nintendo Pfffft @richardcobbett

PC 360 @qrter

Microsoft VisualTRANSLATE 2012 (No Friends Edition)

Microsoft® Wheeeee!™ @chrisphin

"With no physical control, surely they have to go with Xbox Vapourware?" @mansonovic

Microsoft Movement and Voice Sensor 1.0

MS OBE (Out of Body Experience)

Synergistic Photographic Image Entry Signalling (SPIES)

XMotionPro2010: Ultimate Edition

Microsoft's All Seeing Eye

Project Why-Aren't-My-Own-Kids-This-Well-Behaved?

Nuttall (to make pronunciation easier)

Microsoft DeepView @

Body 360 / 720 (as required)

The Aggressotron

Microsoft Depression. Because it'll be post-Natal @chrisrice192

"Sony should announce the ante-Natal"

And finally:

Bong

Don't forget to send us your suggestions!