Valve's Steam Controller factory is the first step towards building Aperture Science

Valve has released a video showing off the custom-built assembly line where the Steam Controller is built. It's a lot more interesting than it sounds.

Valve explained in a blog post that it wanted to take control of the manufacturing process, so it built "one of the largest fully automated assembly lines in the US".

The whole show is run by robots, but Valve says "humans are still on hand to keep the robots from becoming sentient". Quite right, too.

Especially as viewers familiar with Valve's Portal games might be reminded of the Aperture Science research facility, which is overseen by AI GLaDOS who's not a fan of humans.

The Steam Controller was released around a month ago, and Valve's update also points out some of the ways the Steam community has been using the gamepad.

For example, Valve highlights how combining the trackpad and gyro input creates a new way to aim in an FPS game. That includes tilting the controller to lean around corners.

Valve's Steam Machines have started rolling out, but it's the HTC Vive virtual reality headset - built in partnership with Valve - that has us most excited right now.

We'll be hearing more news at CES, but unfortunately HTC recently confirmed that the headset won't be on the market until April 2016.