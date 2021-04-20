Flipkart expands its hyperlocal service to 6 new cities

Flipkart has expanded its hyperlocal service, Flipkart Quick, to six new cities - Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Hyderabad and Pune.

The company hopes introduce this service to other metros and cities in a phased manner this year.

The hyperlocal delivery service offers an assortment of more than 3,000 products in categories such as fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, grocery, mobiles, electronics and baby care.

Flipkart Quick enables consumers to order online and get delivery within the next 90 minutes or even book a two-hour slot, based on their convenience.

Free delivery on first order and orders over Rs 499

It may be recalled that Flipkart Quick was launched in Bangalore in 2020 to widen the accessibility of products and enable quick delivery.

“Hyperlocal capabilities are invaluable in enhancing the online shopping experience for consumers and boosting supply chain operations for e-commerce companies,” said Sandeep Karwa, vice-president, Flipkart. “It is important to explore ecosystem partnerships to strengthen such capabilities and accelerate faster, reliable deliveries to customers.”

Flipkart Quick leverages the company’s investment in Ninjacart and strategic partnerships with other local vendors.

Shadowfax, the company's strategic logistics partner, will play an important role in enabling last-mile deliveries for Flipkart Quick.

Customers get free delivery on their first order, and if their subsequent order size is more than Rs 499. Consumers will also have the choice to place orders at any time of the day and get them delivered between 6 a.m. and midnight.