Fitbit Premium is now free for 90 days, including all premium features

With gyms around the world closing their doors and exercise classes disbanding, Fitbit has decided to give away its premium workout app free for 90 days to help you keep active while you're stuck at home.

Fitbit Premium usually carries a subscription fee of $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$15.49 per month, and its free trial usually lasts only 30 days, so that's a significant saving.

Fitbit Premium: free for 90 days

To help you stay healthy while you're stuck at home, Fitbit has extended the free trial for its premium fitness app, which is packed with insights into your wellbeing and lifestyle and gives you access to thousands of video and audio workouts so you're never bored.

There's a lot on offer, too. If you already own a Fitbit device, you'll get heaps of extra insights into your health and wellbeing. There's particular emphasis on sleep, with a detailed breakdown of your sleep score offering suggestions to help you wake feeling more refreshed in the morning, a pre-bed checklist to help you start winding down at night, and relaxing music to help you nod off.

You'll get access to thousands of video and audio workouts too, including lots that you can do at home with minimal or no equipment, so you can stay fit if you're stuck indoors for a long period of time.

If you choose to cancel your Fitbit Premium subscription before the 90-day trial period ends then you won't be charged, but by then you might have developed some habits you'd like to keep.

Fighting fit

In an email sent to existing account holders, the company's CEO and co-founder James Park explained that Fitbit is also sharing anonymized user data with health professionals to help limit the spread of Covid-19.

"[...] we're supporting those on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19 by providing research and academic institutions with secure and privacy-aware access to our dataset," Park said.

"We look forward to supporting our colleagues in the research community as they pursue this important research."

