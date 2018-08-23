First clear renders of the LG V40 ThinQ show off its five cameras

We’ve heard for a while that the LG V40 ThinQ could have five cameras and now there’s visual evidence of that in the form of several high-quality leaked renders, revealing that three of the cameras are on the back and two are on the front.

The renders, shared by MySmartPrice, also reveal many other details, such as the presence of a notch (which can be hidden with black bars), a slim bezel below the screen and what appears to be a slightly curved display.

Moving to the back, as well as the three cameras there’s a single LED flash and a fingerprint scanner, while the back itself looks to be made of glass.

Image 1 of 2 The V40 ThinQ's big selling point could be more cameras than rivals offer. Credit: MySmartPrice Image 2 of 2 All the ports and buttons you'd expect are present and correct. Credit: MySmartPrice

Buttons everywhere and a November launch

The frame is likely metal, and you can see that there’s a button (likely a power button) and SIM card slot on the right edge, while the left edge houses the volume buttons and another button, which might be used to call up Google Assistant.

The bottom edge meanwhile is home to a speaker, USB-C port and 3.5mm headphone port.

As ever with leaks we’d say you should take this with a pinch of salt, but the images look very polished, so they could well be real.

Sadly they don’t come with any specs, but the date on the screen is November 16, so that might be when the LG V40 ThinQ is launched.

That’s still a little while to wait if true, but there’s a chance we might see the V40 earlier than that, as a previous rumor put the announcement in September with the phone apparently hitting stores in October.

Via PocketNow