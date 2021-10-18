Facebook to make the most out of the gaming boom in India

India is in the throes of a gaming boom. Every major digital platform wants to tap into it. And Facebook is no exception to it. Last year, it launched its gaming app Facebook Gaming .

As per a statistic, over 380 million people play games and 200 million watch others play video games each month on Facebook. And specifically in India, which is the third-largest market for Facebook in terms of gameplay sessions, 234 million sessions were clocked in the two month period during July and August 2021.

“Gaming is a core area by itself. It’s not like an offshoot of an entertainment strategy. It fulfils the entertainment use case but if you look at it from a broader perspective, gaming has fundamentally been a unique use case,” Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

Gamers can monetise on Facebook

Facebook will now allow gamers, game developers, and creators across India to monetise on the platform. People can now follow their favourite professional gaming teams, discover new games, build communities, send donations and more right from Facebook’s gaming platform. Also, Facebook had recently introduced co-streaming on its game-streaming platform, which allows up to four users to stream with one another.

In India, Facebook is working with gaming video creators and game publishers to enhance its presence, and is also working on regional language (aside from English) to make a major impact.

Details of FB Gaming Press Start event

Amidst all this, Facebook's online gaming event, FB Gaming Press Start 2021 , will be held tomorrow and the day after (October 19 and 20).

The FB Gaming Press Start 2021 event will be addressed by Gio Hunt (VP of Gaming Business and Operations), Ajit Mohan (Managing Director and Vice President, India), and Manohar Hotchandani (Business Development Director, Facebook).

The first day of the event will primarily focus on publishers and developers. It will have the following sessions:

Play 101: Facebook Instant Games & Cloud Opportunities

Get In-App Ads Right With Audience Network

Supercharge Your Game With Facebook Gaming Services and AR as well as gaming communities.

On the second day, the sessions will be:

Facebook Gaming video programs

Gaming Creator Programs and Stories of Diversity

Monetisation from popular gamers in the gaming community.

Updates from the event can be followed using #FBGamingPressStart.

