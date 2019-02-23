James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr live stream: how to watch the fight online from anywhere

After years of bitter rivalry and months of preparation, the two super-middleweights are finally about to meet in the boxing ring. The former sparring partners' relationship turned sour when insults got personal, and they've been at each other's throats ever since. Now it's time to take that into the ring and we'll tell you how to get a DeGale vs Eubank live stream regardless of where on Earth you are.

Chris Eubank Jr (27-2, 21 KOs) will be up against former two-time world super-middleweight champion DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs).

DeGale vs Eubank Jr - where and when What date is it? Fight night is here! DeGale vs Eubank Jr is happening today, Saturday, February 23. What time is it? The ring walk for the main event should be done with the fight starting at 10.00pm GMT. So that's 5.00pm ET / 2.00pm PT. Where is it? The boxing is taking place at London's O2 Arena - formerly known as the Millennium Dome.

At 33 years old, DeGale has admitted that the outcome of this fight could determine if he continues his boxing career or retires completely. After giving up his IBF title last summer to chase big fights like this one, this is the decider. While Eubank Jr lost badly to George Groves last February, after an eight fight winning streak, and will be out in the ring looking to prove a point.

To make sure you don't miss this grudge match, we've got information about your viewing options below together. Getting a DeGale vs Eubank live stream is even FREE in some regions and all perfectly legally.

Live stream DeGale vs Eubank Jr from outside your country

How watch the DeGale vs Eubank Jr fight in the UK

Live stream DeGale vs Eubank Jr in the US for FREE