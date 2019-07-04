Copa América 2019 live stream: how to watch the final online from anywhere

It just had to be, didn't it? With the 2019 Copa América on home turf, the smart money was always going to be Brazil going all the way. But they still have to beat Peru, who haven't won this tournament in 80 years. We can't tell you who will win, but we can answer the most important question of all - how to get a 2019 Copa América live stream from wherever on Earth you are.

The Copa América is the talk of the town across South America right now as one of the world's biggest football tournaments is taking place in Brazil for the first time in 30 years.

Copa América 2019 - where and when Copa América 2019 has played out over 26 matches around nine stadiums in five cities across Brazil - from the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo to the iconic Estadio do Maracana in Rio which is set to host Sunday's final. As Conmebol, the South American football federation, only has ten members, two other teams are invited from other continents to take part in order to allow a three group tournament structure. This year's guests are Japan and World 2022 hosts Qatar.

Having failed to mirror his trophy-laden club career with Barcelona on the international stage, Lionel Messi's tournament hoodoo with Argentina has continued. It was the combination of Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino that prevailed in the semi-finals for Brazil. It's worth noting that the men in yellow have won the tournament on the four previous occasions that they've held it.

Despite having won the competition twice on the spin, Chile have come up one short this year and took a 3-0 thrashing from Peru in their semi-final. Peru may not have the recognisable names of their final foes and will be undisputed underdogs on Sunday, but they'll fight from kick-off to take the biggest win of their generation.

If you want to know where you'll be able to watch the remaining action - it's ESPN+ if you're in the US - we'll tell you exactly where you can catch it online with our 2019 Copa América live stream guide.

How to watch the 2019 Copa América 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your viewing options for the 2019 Copa América in different countries - check out how to watch in the US (where ESPN+ will be streaming the tournament in its entirety), the UK, Canada and Australia.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go and you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to watch the Copa América: US live stream

While ESPN has the English language rights to this year's tournament, they won't be broadcasting matches live on TV. Instead the network is offering all 26 matches live online via its streaming service ESPN+. It costs $4.99 per month so pretty darn cheap - which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad.

How to stream the Copa América live in the UK

Lesser-known network Premier Sports has beaten all the other traditional UK broadcasters for the rights to show all of the action from Brazil live. You can subscribe for £9.99 per month for SD and HD coverage if you're on Sky or Virgin Media, or £99 per year if you like the sound of its rugby union, rugby league and motorsport offerings, too. Premier Sports also has its own dedicated app which lets you watch all this action on the go. And if you're out of the UK but have subscribed, you can always use a VPN to relocate your IP to a UK location and watch the match as if you were back at home.

How to watch Copa América: Canada live stream

TSN is the official English language broadcaster of the tournament for Canada with coverage split across TSN2 and TSN3 for the start of the tournament, before switching to TSN for the crunch later stages. The network will also be offering live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app. Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the football. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream the 2019 Copa América in Australia