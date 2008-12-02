Know your ARPANET from your EEPROM?

Our friends at PC Plus are building a dictionary of the most interesting computer terms, strangest acronyms and bizarre stories behind the words we use every day...and you can help.

Whether it's a term you've always wondered about, an obscure one you've run into yourself, or simply the interesting background of a phrase that the wider world is unlikely to know about, we want to hear from you

Add your suggestions to the comment thread below, or mail them directlly to us. And, who knows, your strange suggestion could appear in a future issue of the magazine.

And, in case you didn't know, ARPANET was the forerunner to the internet (Advanced Research Projects Agency Network) and EEPROM is Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory.