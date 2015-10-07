Apple's 21.5-inch iMac could go 4K next week

Apple may be adding a 21.5-inch iMac to its 4K Retina lineup as early as next week, according to a report.

Currently, Apple only offers 4K iMac screens in 27-inch models, though rumors of a 4K 21.5-inch model first popped up in June and then again in August.

According the 9to5Mac, Apple is getting ready to announce new 21.5-inch iMacs with 4K screens next week, and they could be in stores as early as October 13.

The new models won't look very different to the current iMac models, but along with the new 4K screen they're expected to come with an updated graphics card.

Earlier reports suggest they would be sporting the new Intel Broadwell processor, while lines of code in a beta version of OS X El Capitan included details of an iMac model with a retina display resolution of 4,096 x 2,304, as well as mentioning four new AMD Radeon R9 processors.

Not much else is known about the new iMac, although with the recent release of El Capitan it will undoubtedly ship with the new OS.