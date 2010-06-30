Seagate announces world's first external 3TB drive

Seagate unveiled the world's first 3TB external drive this week – the FreeAgent GoFlex Desk.

Packing a peerless 3TB into the GoFlex's chassis, Seagate has created the capacious hard-disk device "to meet the explosive worldwide demand for digital content storage in both the home and the office".

To give 3TB a little bit of context, the GoFlex Desk will house 120 HD movies, 1,500 video games, thousands of photos or countless hours of digital music. Which is pretty impressive.

Terabyte me

As anyone knows, however, it's not the size of the thing that counts but what you can do with it.

Luckily the GoFlex Desk has some interesting functionality, including a USB 2.0 interface that can be adapted to be USB 3.0 or FireWire 800 connection and compatibility with both Windows or Mac OS X.

Speaking about the device, Dave Mosley, Seagate executive vice president of sales and marketing, said: "Seagate has a tradition of designing products that break into new storage frontiers to meet customer requirements and the 3TB GoFlex Desk external drive is no exception – delivering the highest-capacity storage solution available today."

With a black 3.5-inch design that sits either vertically or horizontally, the FreeAgent GoFlex Desk is available now from www.seagate.com.