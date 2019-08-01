AMD vs Intel: which chipmaker does processors better?

It’s time once again for us to dive into the perennial deathmatch: AMD vs Intel. After all, while the battle between Coffee Lake Refresh and AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation is still raging on, the war between Ryzen 3rd Generation , Ice Lake and Sunny Cove is about to begin.

Essentially acting as the brain of your computer, the best processors are behind everything your PC does. This is why it’s so important to find the one for your specific needs – you don’t want to pay for features you don’t need.

Currently, AMD is on top, selling twice as many processors , and with notable releases this year, it’s looking to continue that trend in the next couple of years, at the very least. Still, anyone who has followed the frantic battle of Intel vs AMD as closely as we have will probably already know that AMD and Intel have traditionally existed in different lanes.

Where Intel has focused on higher clock speeds and efficiency, AMD has traditionally been all about high core counts and boosting multi-threaded performance. This means that there’s room for the coexistence between AMD and Intel – they cater to different audiences, with direct competition in the middle.

If you’re not quite sure whether to pledge allegiance to either Team Red or Team Blue, continue on to the next slide for a constantly updated look at the AMD vs Intel clash.

Gary Marshall and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article