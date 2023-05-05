Intel Core i5-13600K: the best everyday CPU around

The Intel Core i5-13600K puts up some truly impressive numbers against the best competing chipmakers have to offer, making this the best processor for general users, though it is still more expensive and soak up power like a sponge.

Intel Core i5-13600K: Two-minute review

The Intel Core i5-13600K follows up one of the top budget chips ever and manages to improve on just about everything across the board, except for the price.

When Intel announced its Raptor Lake processors, a lot of us were a bit dismayed that the price of the Core i5 went up by nearly 15% over the Intel Core i5-12600K that preceded it. That chip was arguably the best processor ever made for budget gaming PCs and those who need good performance without a whole lot of extras at a fair price.

At $329 (about £280 / AU$475), the Intel Core i5-13600K puts itself just outside of the budget class of processors. And that's a shame because otherwise, this is the best processor for the vast majority of people and even for a lot of those who tell themselves that they absolutely must have something more powerful like the Intel Core i7-13700K.

Across the general lineup of performance tests I threw at this chip, it pretty much came out on top in every one of them, beating out the competing AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and substantially outperforming the Core i5-12600K. Getting into the nitty-gritty, the Ryzen 5 7600X puts up a much better fight against the i5-13600K than I was expecting, beating the 13600K to a rough draw by the end.

That does mean that if you're looking for a budget gaming CPU, you're probably going to be better off with the Ryzen 5 7600X since you can save a bit of money in the process. But that savings can easily be gobbled up and then some by the extra cost to upgrade to DDR5 RAM, which the i5-13600K still lets you skip in favor of the aging DDR4 RAM that most people still have. So there is definitely a trade-off to be made in either case.

Ultimately though, there's just no denying that the Intel Core i5-13600K has better specs and performance at this price range, give or take a little spare change. So this is a very easy processor to recommend to just about anybody who isn't a gamer or creative professional.

Intel Core i5-13600K: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

MSRP: $329 (about £280 / AU$475)

More expensive than competing Ryzen 5 7600X

The Intel Core i5-13600K is on sale now for $329 (about £280 / AU$475). This puts it at about 10% more expensive than the competing AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and about 14% more expensive than the Core i5-12600K.

Considering that the Intel Core i9-13900K didn't get a price increase over its 12th-gen counterpart, the price hike here is probably the biggest disappointment with this chip. Enthusiast users are used to spending the extra money to have the best right out the gate, so they could absorb some of the price inflation rather than let it fall squarely on the one chip that most people are going to use.

This is especially bad considering that AMD's competing chip is right there for a good bit less. There are performance considerations here, obviously, and we'll get to those soon. Still, at this level, the performance difference is not so great as to really justify taking the best Intel processor in the budget class and pushing it into the lower mid-range for a few extra bucks.

Price score: 3.5 / 5

Intel Core i5-13600K: Chipset & features

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i7-13700K specs Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-13600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-12600K Performance cores 6 6 6 Efficiency cores 8 0 4 Threads 20 12 16 Base Frequency (GHz) 3.50 4.70 3.70 Boost Frequency (GHz) 5.10 5.30 4.90 L3 Cache (MB) 44 38 29.5 TDP (W) 125 105 125

Overclockable

Supports DDR4 and DDR5

The Intel Core i5-13600K is Intel's second-gen big.LITTLE mainstream processor, following up the i5-12600K, and there have been some big improvements on the architecture side.

My test bench specs These are the systems I used to test desktop CPU performance for both AMD and Intel systems in this review: CPU Cooler: Cougar Poseidon GT 360 AIO

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

SSD: Samsung 980 Pro SSD @ 1TB

Power Supply: Corsair AX1000 80-Plus Titanium (1000W)

Case: Praxis Wetbench Intel motherboard and RAM:

Motherboard: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon Wifi

DDR5 RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum @ 5,200MHz & 32GB Kingston Fury Beast @ 5,200MHz AMD motherboard and RAM:

Motherboard: ASRock X670E Taichi

DDR5 RAM: 32GB Corsair Dominator Platinum @ 5,200MHz & 32GB G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo @ 5,200MHz

While Intel Meteor Lake chips still use the same 10nm "Intel 7" process as the previous 12th-gen Alder Lake chips, the 13th-gen chips improve on the previous architecture in a number of key ways.

In addition to more cache memory, there have been some improved clock speeds on the high-end, so that the i5-13600K runs slightly slower at base frequency while boosts slightly higher than the 12600K — though both Intel chips have a lower base and boost frequency than the competing AMD Ryzen 5 7600X.

In terms of core counts, the i5-13600K doubles the efficiency cores over the i5-12600K, for a total of 14 cores and 20 threads to the i5-12600K's 10 cores and 16 thread. This is also substantially more than the Ryzen 5 7600X, which is a straight six-core/12-thread chip with all its cores being full-power performance cores.

And while the rated 125W TDP for the i5-13600K remains the same as with the 12600K, it pulls substantially more power under load than its predecessor in my tests, so plan your build accordingly.

Finally, like its predecessor, the Core i5-13600K supports both PCIe 5.0 and DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, so you can either upgrade to new DDR5 RAM or stick with the best RAM of the DDR4 generation, which definitely helps defray the cost of an upgrade.

Chipset & features score: 4 / 5

Intel Core i5-13600K: Performance

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Fantastic all around performance

Decent gaming chip

Low performance per watt rating

The Intel Core i5-13600K is the best processor all-around for most people right now, though that does come with a number of caveats.

Generally, the Core i5-13600K outperforms both the Core i5-12600K and Ryzen 5 7600X by a substantial amount, and while the Ryzen 5 7600X holds its own against the i5-13600K, it's a qualified success rather than a straightforward win.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Synthetic performance Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-13600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-12600K Cinebench R23 Single Core 1,998 1,954 1,887 Cinebench R23 Multi Core 24,219 15,340 17,486 Geekbench 5 Single Core 1,999 2,141 1,754 Geekbench 5 Multi Core 16,503 11,296 12,861 3DMark Time Spy CPU Test 17,555 10,014 13,368 PCMark 10 8,965 9,291 9,109 Single Core Average 1,600 1,622 1,456 Multi Core Average 17,041 10,723 12,749 Average Synthetic Performance 11,873 8,339 9,411

When it comes to synthetic performance, the Intel Core i5-13600K simply overpowers both chips with a larger number of cores, faster clocks, and raw power wattage. Overall, the Core i5-13600K performs about 42% better than the Ryzen 5 7600X and about 26% better than the Core i5-12600K.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Creative workload performance Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-13600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-12600K PugetBench for Photoshop 1,384 1,288 1,225 PugetBench for Premiere Pro 1,221 917 1,156 Handbrake (4K to 1080p) 78 59 67 Blender 3.0 (Monster) 170 115 118 Blender 3.0 (Junkshop) 98 67 66 Blender 3.0 (Classroom) 79 54 56 Average Creative Performance 505 417 448

In creative workloads, the Core i5-13600K is a great option for folks on a budget who want to dabble in some creative work like 3D rendering or photo editing. But with only six performance cores, using the best graphics card possible will be far more determinative in most cases. That said, the Core i5-13600K outperforms the Ryzen 5 7600X by about 21% and the 12600K by about 12%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gaming performance Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-13600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-12600K Metro: Exodus 256 308 213 F1 2022 330 410 302 Total War: Warhammer III Battle 408 356 337 Dirt 5 335 279 250 Hitman 3 Dubai 371 371 317 Cyberpunk 2077 222 184 179 Tiny Tina's Wonderland 365 377 308 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 255 272 203 Average Gaming Performance 318 320 264

In my gaming performance tests, the Ryzen 5 7600X actually scores a technical win here, chalking up an extra 2 fps on average over the 13600K, but this might as well be a wash. The 13600K does manage a very solid improvement over its predecessor though, getting as much as 34% higher fps, but landing a solid 20% average performance improvement.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thermals, power, and final performance Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-13600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-12600K MSRP $329 $299 $289 Min Temperature (°C) 24 36.5 18 Max Temperature (°C) 87 86 65 Min Power Draw (W) 1.973 12.966 2.415 Max Power Draw (W) 204.634 111.481 123.950 Final Performance Average 4,232 3,025 3,374 Average Performance per MSRP 12.86 10.12 11.68 Average Performance per Watt 20.68 27.14 27.22

In the end, the Core i5-13600K outperforms the Ryzen 5 7600X by about 40%, while improving on the Core i5-12600K's performance by about 25%. As far as bottom line results go, this would make this processor a slam dunk, but one thing keeps this chip from true greatness: its power consumption.

While the 13600K has the lowest minimum power draw of the three chips tested with 1.973W (an 18% lower power consumption than the 12600K's minimum of 2.415W), it also maxes out at an astonishing 204.634W, which is about 83% more power to achieve a roughly 40% better performance.

This chip also draws 65% more power than the Core i5-12600K for a roughly 25% better performance. These are hardly signs of efficiency, and it continues the exact wrong trend we saw with Intel Alder Lake. For comparison, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X has a max power draw of 211.483W, and its 3D V-Cache variant has an incredibly tight 136.414W power draw in my AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D review.

So yeah, it's not hard to put up the kind of numbers that the Core i5-13600K does when Intel turns the electron firehose to full on its processor. Considering how this is the ideal chip for a budget build, that build will now have to factor in a bigger PSU than it should account for a burst of power demand from a chip "rated" for 125W.

Is this a dealbreaker? Not yet, but if Intel thinks it can keep the top spot by just keeping its foot on the gas while AMD is making real investments in power efficiency within a single generation of processors, this won't be good for Intel in the long run.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should you buy the Intel Core i5-13600K?

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i7-13700K Attributes Notes Rating Value The 13600K comes in at a higher price point than its competitors, but its tolerable given its performance, even if Intel is pushing it here. 3.5 / 5 Chipset & features More cores, faster clocks, and continued DDR4 compatibility make this one a winner. 4 / 5 Performance While it's raw performance is exceptional, it comes at too great a cost in terms of power consumption. 4 / 5 Final score Row 3 - Cell 1 3.84 / 5

Buy it if...

You want the best "cheap" processor around

The performance on the Core i5-13600K makes this processor an exception value by default.

You need to use DDR4 RAM

DDR5 RAM kits are coming down in price, but they're still expensive, and this chip gives you the opportunity to stick with DDR4 for a little while longer.

Don't buy it if...

You want a true budget processor

While this processor is still pretty cheap, expecially for it's performance, if you need a truly basic processor for cheap, there are better budget chips out there for that.

How I tested the Intel Core i5-13600K

I spent nearly two weeks testing the Intel Core i5-13600K

I ran comparable benchmarks between this chip and rival processors

I gamed with this chip for several days

I spent an extensive amount of time testing the Core i5-13600K over the past two weeks, including using the processor in my primary work and gaming machine at home.

In addition to general work tasks and gaming, I used the processor extensively for content creation work like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Blender 3D modeling.

I also ran an extensive battery of benchmark tests on this chip and rival CPUs a customer might consider, using as close to identical hardware as possible in order to gather sufficient comparable data to determine how the chips performed in real-life and simulated workloads.

First reviewed May 2023