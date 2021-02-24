Check out what an iPad Air-inspired iMac M1 could look like

Apple’s rumored redesigned iMac (with M1 chip) and purported smaller version of the Mac Pro could look like the concept renders Jon Prosser just shared, which are based on what he has seen of the machines.

In a YouTube video, Prosser explains that the revamped M1-toting iMac will be crafted along similar lines to the Pro Display XDR in terms of its core design, with a flat back (and also a slimmer profile as we’ve already heard). However, while the iMac redesign will be smartly contemporary, the all-in-one will also be something of a blast from the past, in that it’ll be available in a host of colors – some quite striking ones too.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / Concept Creator)

As Prosser points out, they’re nostalgically reminiscent of the classic 1998 iMac G3. Apparently, the prototype models of the incoming iMac use the same colors as the iPad Air, meaning rose gold, green, and sky blue, along with space grey and silver.

Of course, that could change – these are purportedly just prototype units – and indeed take all this with a good old helping of salt, although note that Prosser is one of the more reliable sources of Apple rumors out there.

Little Mac Pro

What about the Mac Pro which has been hit with the shrink ray, then? Well, there have been rumors about a smaller Mac Pro floating around since the beginning of the year, with Mark Gurman (Bloomberg) asserting that a much smaller model with an M1 chip is in the pipeline.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / Concept Creator)

However, Prosser believes that the Mac Pro mini (his own name for it, by the way – but it seems a good guess, and more likely than the Mac mini Pro) will resemble a Power Mac G4 Cube (from the turn of the millennium). Essentially, it’ll be like three or four Mac minis stacked on top of each other, with an aluminum finish, Prosser claims.

The design will supposedly put the components in the bottom layer, with a giant heatsink on top.

Anyhow, check out the renders which Prosser commissioned to illustrate what he believes these new machines will look like (and bear in mind that the rear design of the iMac – see below – is guesswork as far as some elements like the ports and their placement go).

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / Concept Creator)