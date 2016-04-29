Siri now available in older Fiat-Chrysler cars to fight distracted driving

Fiat-Chrysler is adding Siri Eyes Free support to select 2013-2015 model year vehicles via free software update. The update can be downloaded from the Uconnect website and installed by the owner – you just have to have your vehicle identification number (VIN) and a USB flash drive handy.

If you're uncomfortable installing the update yourself, your local Fiat-Chrysler dealership can apply the update. However, the press release mentions that you may be charged for the update, but that's up to the dealership.

Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles that are getting the update feature the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system, with the exception of the Jeep Renegade, which has Uconnect 6.5.

2013-2015 Ram 1500, 2500, 3500

2013-2015 Dodge Viper

2014-2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Challenger and Charger

2014-2015 Jeep® Cherokee and Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Chrysler 200 and 300

Holding down the voice command button will trigger Siri and display a matching visual onscreen. The button continues to work with the infotainment system's integrated functions with a single press.

New 2016 model year vehicles shipped with Siri Eyes Free support. It's a nice gesture to see Fiat-Chrysler still care about owners and add the feature to existing vehicles.