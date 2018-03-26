Baselworld 2018: every new smartwatch from the show

Baselworld 2018 is in coming to a close. Some of the biggest names in watches and jewelry came together to debut the latest innovations in accessories, but we've now seen all the big announcements we're likely to get at the show.

The Swiss city of Basel has hosted a watch and jewelry show since 1917, and it's traditionally been more focused on fashion reveals than top tech.

In recent years, however, we've seen established watch brands announce new products with tech inside, as well as technology companies such as Samsung popping up to announce new products.

TechRadar visited the show, hunting out the latest smart wrist-wear from some of the biggest names in the business, and below you'll find everything we saw at the show.

When is Baselworld 2018?

Baselworld 2018 runs from March 22-27. We're no longer at the show (all the big announcements are over) but it will continue until Tuesday March 27.

What did we see at Baselworld 2018?

