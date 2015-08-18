Apple's rebranded 'Apple Music Festival' will kick off September 19

Apple has rebranded its iTunes music festival to the Apple Music festival, following the launch of its new streaming service.

The company also announced that the first iteration of its newly-named festival will kick off in London on September 19 this year. Acts playing this year include Florence + The Machine, Pharrell Williams, Disclosure and One Direction - with more to be announced.

The festival will take place at London's Roundhouse between September 19 and 28, and will be broadcast around the world on iTunes and Apple Music.

Tickets are free, but you'll have to enter a raffle through Apple Music in order to be in with a chance. There will also be some media partners, including the Evening Standard, that will also be giving some tickets away. YPlan is offering users access to tickets through its app and site, with tickets for the already-announced acts available right now.

Expect plenty of coverage on Apple's streaming service, with Exec Eddy Cue promising that we can expect artists to be "interacting directly with their fans on Connect and Beats 1".