Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7bs revealed - offer up a big refresh of its landmark cans

Based on its best selling professional studio headphones, Audio-Technica has refreshed its ATH-MSR7s in a bid to enhance their sonic performance and portability.

The new ATH-MSR7bs are 55 grams lighter than the original, and are geared towards audiophiles who want to listen on the go without compromising on sound quality, with memory foam ear pads making them perfect for long listening sessions while commuting.

A sound legacy

Audio-Technica is renowned for its attention to detail when it comes to making its drivers, and the new headphones are no exception with a 45mm driver that features a carbon coated diaphragm to reduce distortion.

The ATH-MSR7bs also have ‘Dual-layer Air-control’ technology, which regulates airflow for enhanced audio clarity. Audiophiles will be pleased with the balanced cable output connection, which in comparison to standard headphone cables, is far better at reducing signal interference and sound distortion, making for a clear listening experience.

Style and substance

The updated headphones are available in stylish black or gunmetal, and come with a handy protective pouch to keep them in great condition on the go, and at $249 (£219, around AU$340) you will want to keep these cans safe and sound in your luggage.

The ATH-MSR7bs will be available in the next couple of months.