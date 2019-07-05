Asus ROG Phone 2 launch date confirmed as July 23

In our list of the best phones for gaming, the Asus ROG Phone stands as the highest gaming-specific smartphone, but it looks like Asus is getting ready to try and steal the crown from itself, as it's just announced the launch date of its next smartphone.

On Chinese social media app Weibo, Asus revealed a poster advertising the launch of the ROG Phone 2, which is set to be on the afternoon of July 23 (although due to time differences, it'll actually be late at night on July 22 in the US).

This release date confirms what we previously heard in a leak (also on Weibo) stating we'd see the phone by September – by the sounds of it, we're actually going to see the handset well before September, although usually devices are actually available to buy some time after they're officially launched.

What is the Asus ROG Phone 2?

ROG (which stands for Republic of Gamers) is a well-known brand for gaming phones, computers and gear, and the original ROG Phone was the first smartphone to carry this brand (Asus itself has a history making traditional smartphones). The ROG Phone 2 is set to be a step up in many ways.

We've already heard that the ROG Phone 2 display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, meaning the screen will refresh and show you new images quicker – great for frantic gameplay.

That's the only rumor we've heard about the smartphone so far, but we'd expect it to have all the unique features of the original device, like 30W fast-charge, an AMOLED screen, and gaming specific mode.

We've contacted Asus for more information on the handset, and when we could expect to see it in the West, so will update this article when we find out.

