Apple says the iPhone 12 will be delayed

The new iPhone 12 is launching soon – but later than normal. Apple revealed that the phone will be delayed by a few weeks rather than launching in its usual September date and time slot.

Given the iPhone 11 line launched in late September 2020, Apple expects the supply of the iPhone 12 to come in "a few weeks later than that," Apple SVP and CFO Luca Maestri said during the company's Q3 2020 earnings call.

The iPhone 12 delay confirmed during Apple's latest earnings call came at the same time the company reported positive news for Q3 2020: despite the impact of the COVID outbreak, iPhone sales were up 2% year-over-year, largely attributed to the iPhone SE 2020. Just like with this period, however, Apple cautioned that the atypical conditions meant Apple once again won't put an earnings target on Q4 2020.

The uncertainty also likely contributed to Apple's admission that the iPhone 12 will likely be delayed. During the earnings call, the company confirmed that iPad and Mac sales had double-digit growth despite supply restrictions caused by the COVID impact.

iPhone 12: worth the wait?

The new iPhone 12 may be worth the wait. Apple is supposed to introduce the first 5G iPhone, offering faster download speeds in parts of the world that have access to 5G infrastructure. Almost all of Apple's Android-based rivals have 5G phones on sale.

The iPhone 12 may offer more variety, too. Four iPhone 12 models are expected to launch with all-new designs, the souped-up A14 chipset, OLED display on all sizes, and, at the top end, 3D-capable triple-lens cameras.

Reasons for the iPhone 12 delay

When Apple delays an iPhone – or has limited availability – it's usually a supply chain issue. The iPhone X, which launched in October 2017, and the hard-to-find Jet Black iPhone 7 come to mind.

But the reason for the delay here could have more to do with Apple's stores and its consumers. Not everyone is ready to upgrade their mobile device with economic disarray, and many of Apple's stores are closed, with several having to re-close after attempting to re-open.