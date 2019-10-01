Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: best deals and offers on laptops

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2019 is currently ongoing and a lot of laptops are receiving discounts and cashback offers. Amazon India is offering upto Rs 40,000 off on laptops during the sale with No Cost EMI for upto 24 months and upto Rs 20,000 extra off on exchange of old laptops.

Additionally, SBI debit and credit cardholders are eligible for a flat 10% instant discount on payments done through the respective modes.

If you're out in the market looking for a gaming laptop, you can get one starting at just Rs 44,990 during the Great Indian Festival. Apple MacBooks are also on discount and now start from Rs 54,990. So, here's a list of all the best deals and offers running on laptops during the Amazon India sale. We'll be updating this list as and when new offers are revealed.

Asus TUF FX505DT (with AMD Ryzen 5 + NVIDIA GTX 1650) at Rs 54,990 Asus TUF gaming series features AMD Ryzen processors and the FX505DT is one of the most affordable models out there. This laptop features 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor. This is supported by 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics with 8GB RAM and hybrid storage options-- 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. The FX505DT usually retails for Rs 79,990 but during the Amazon sale, it can be bought for Rs 54,990 at a 31% flat discount.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, non-Retina) at Rs 54,990 Apple MacBook Air old generation has received a price cut and is now available at Rs 54,990 during the sale on Amazon India. This model is powered by Intel Core i5 dual-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Dell Inspiron 3480 (14-inch, 8th gen Intel Core i5) at Rs 40,990 If you’re out in the market looking for an affordable laptop that you can depend on, the Dell Inspiron 3480 comes close to offering a stable performance with efficient battery life. It features a 14-inch Full HD display and is powered by 8th gen. Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. The laptop has integrated Intel UHD graphics and Dell claims a battery life of over 6 hours.

Lenovo Legion Y7000 (9th gen. Intel Core i5 with NVIDIA GTX 1050) at Rs 56,990 Lenovo Legion Y7000 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and hybrid storage option including 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD. The laptop comes with 3GB NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Retina display) at Rs 89,990 The latest MacBook Air with 13.3-inch Retina display is on a flat 10% off. It packs in 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The new MacBook Air features stereo speakers and can provide upto 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes in three colour options- Silver, Space Grey and Gold. SBI debit/credit cardholders are eligible for an extra discount of upto Rs 2,000.

MSI GL65 (9th gen. Core i7 with NVIDIA GTX 1650) gaming laptop for Rs 77,990 The MSI GL65 which usually retails for Rs 99,990 is on a flat 22% off during the Amazon sale. Now retailing at Rs 77,990, the GL65 is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the keyboard supports per-key RGB lighting. MSI GL65 9SCK-009IN has 8GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage.

HP Pavilion Gaming (9th gen. Intel Core i5 with NVIDIA GTX 1650) starting from Rs 64,990 HP’s gaming laptop in the Pavilion series offers an affordable gaming solution for casual players. It features a 15.6-inch screen and is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics. This is paired with 512GB SSD storage. There’s a second model powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i7 chipset with the rest of the features similar to the Core i5 variant. It currently sells on Amazon India for Rs 72,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU (9th gen. Intel Core i7 with NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti) at Rs 1,39,990 Asus’ top-of-the-line gaming notebook, the Zephyrus M series is on a discount of Rs 10,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. It is built from a magnesium alloy and has minimal bezels for an uninterrupted gaming experience. The laptop is 18.9mm thick and weighs under 2 Kg. The ROG Zephyrus M GU502 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare IPS screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen can produce 100% of sRGB colour gamut and is Pantone certified as well. It is powered by the 9th gen. Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. There’s an additional M.2 slot for PCIe SSD expansion. The GU502 has 6GB NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti to handle graphics performance supported by an intensive cooling system which consists of self-cleaning dust tunnels and 83 fan blades.