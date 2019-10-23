Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale 2019: best deals and offers

Amazon India is hosting a Diwali Special sale ahead of the festivities in the country. The last leg of its Great Indian Festival 2019 sale has kicked off from October 21. The e-tailer recently concluded its two sales which went live from September 29 in India. According to Amazon, the four-five day sale was its biggest ever and attracted shoppers from over 99.4% Indian pin-codes.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale will go on till October 25, just two days before the auspicious day of Diwali in the country. As always, Amazon India offered early access to the sale for its Prime members. The sale began from noon on October 20, giving a 12-hour lead to Prime subscribers!

During the sale, Amazon will offer deals on a variety of selection across different catalogs like smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty and consumer electronic products.

Axis Bank, Citi & RuPay debit and credit cardholders eligible for an instant discount of 10%

Amazon will also offer no-cost EMI and exchange offers to make the deals even more enticing.

Festive cashback offers worth upto Rs 900 can be collected from the sale page and will be valid for the duration of the sale.

Best deals and offers on smartphones: Upto 40% off

100+ smartphones at lowest prices ever!

Exchange your old phones and get upto ₹6,000 off

Extra cashback on select products on Amazon Pay payments

Amazon is offering a 1-year free screen replacement offer as well which will be applicable on certain products.

During the sale, mobile phone cases, covers, screen protectors, cables and chargers will start at Rs 99, power banks available starting at Rs 399 and upto 70% off on Bluetooth headsets.

Samsung Galaxy M30s starting at ₹13,999 (Get ₹1,000 cashback) Samsung's newly announced mid-range phone, the Galaxy M30s features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a primary 48MP camera and a huge 6,000mAh battery to boot. Samsung Galaxy M30s will be available in two variants-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at ₹13,999 and 6GB + 128GB at ₹16,999.

Samsung Galaxy M10s at ₹7,999 (flat 20% off) Samsung Galaxy M10s is an entry-level budget smartphone that features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, comes with a dual-camera setup with an ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and is available at Rs 7z,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) during the Great Indian Festival sale 2019.

Vivo U10 starting at Rs 8,990 (Extra 10% off) Vivo U10 is a budget offering with a 6.3-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 to boot with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and triple camera setup that looks versatile on paper. The U10 is available in three versions-- with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage starting at Rs 8,990, with 64GB storage at Rs 9,990 and the top-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 10,990.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A at ₹4,999 (save ₹1,500) Xiaomi's most affordable smartphone, the Redmi 7A is available at ₹4,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale 2019. It features a 5.45 HD+ screen, is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and has a 12MP rear camera. The phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery. Amazon is offering an additional ₹500 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance. Read our review of the Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi 7 at ₹6,999 (flat ₹3,000 off) Xiaomi Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch HD+ screen and is powered by Snapdragon 632 chipset. The phone has dual cameras on the back consisting of 12MP primary and 2MP secondary depth sensor. It comes fitted with a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI. Read our review of the Redmi 7

Apple iPhone XR starting from Rs 44,999 (64GB) Apple iPhone XR is retailing for Rs 44,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and is a great deal even if you don't include the additional bank discounts and cashback offers. The phone launched at a price of Rs 74,000 in India, so it's currently at its best price and is a great value for money offering. Read our iPhone XR Review

POCO F1 starting at ₹14,999 (save upto ₹10,000) While the jury is still out on whether the POCO F1 was a one-time deal for Xiaomi as we're yet to hear anything about the POCO F2. Nevertheless, the POCO F1 is now selling at a mouth-watering price during the Great Indian Festival sale 2019. The phone still packs in enough punches for the price it's being offered at. The 6GB RAM variant of the phone with 128GB storage is up for grabs starting at Rs 15,999. Amazon is offering additional ₹1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of this phone. So, effectively, the POCO F1 will cost you Rs 14,999 for the base variant. Read our review of the POCO F1

LG W10 at ₹7,999 (save ₹2,000) LG W10 is a budget centric offering by the company featuring a 6.19-inch HD+ screen, dual cameras on the back and is powered by MediaTek P22 octa-core chipset. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery capacity and runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

Samsung Galaxy A70s starting at Rs 28,999 (Upto Rs 7,000 off) Samsung's 64MP triple camera smartphone, the Galaxy A70s features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 612 GPU. In addition to the primary 64MP camera, there's an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 25MP camera housed inside a u-shaped notch for selfies. The phone comes with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The 6GB RAM variant of the Galaxy A70s retails at Rs 28,999 during the Amazon Diwali Sale while the 8GB model which originally sells for 37,999 is now down to Rs 30,999.

Best deals & offers on laptops

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, non-Retina) at Rs 54,990 Apple MacBook Air older generation has received a price cut and is now available at Rs 54,990 during the sale on Amazon India. This model is powered by Intel Core i5 dual-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Retina display) at Rs 89,990 The latest MacBook Air with 13.3-inch Retina display is on a flat 10% off. It packs in 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The new MacBook Air features stereo speakers and can provide upto 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes in three colour options- Silver, Space Grey and Gold. ICICI debit/credit cardholders are eligible for an extra discount of upto Rs 2,000.

Lenovo Legion Y7000 (9th gen. Intel Core i5 with NVIDIA GTX 1050) at Rs 56,990 Lenovo Legion Y7000 features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and is powered by 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and hybrid storage option including 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD. The laptop comes with 3GB NVIDIA GTX 1050 graphics.

Best deals and offers on electronics

As part of the new launches, OnePlus TV with 55-inch 4K screen and 50W eight speakers will be up for grabs during the festival sale. Amazon is also offering upto 50% off on smart TVs from brands like Samsung and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 at Rs 2,299 Xiaomi's smart fitness tracker now comes with a colour AMOLED screen, upto 20 days battery life, real-time heart monitoring, watch faces and activity tracker. During the sale, the Mi Band 4 will be up for grabs at Rs 2,299. ICICI debit/credit card users can get upto 10% additional discount on it as well.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones at Rs 20,490 Sony's flagship noise cancellation headphones WH-1000XM3 are available at a brilliant price of Rs 20,490. Loved by audiophiles, the 1000XM3 has received Rs 6,000 off over its usual retail price of Rs 25,990. The headphone is our top recommendation for people looking to grab some great deals on audio products. With an industry leading noise cancellation technology, the 1000XM3 offer upto 30 hours battery life and supports Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. ICICI bank owners can get the 1000XM3 at a steal price of Rs 17,806 as Amazon is offering Rs 2,000 off as instant discount. And if you go for a 6-month EMI, there's an additional saving of Rs 684, making the effective price Rs 17,806. Check out our Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones review for more details.



Mulo Wonderloop 500 Wireless Neckband at Rs 1,349 (save Rs 1,150) Mulo is a fairly new audio company in the Indian market and their products offer a great price to value ratio. The Wonderloop 500 is a wireless neckband earphone that's IPX7 certified and has a call vibration feature that alerts the wearer about incoming calls even when it's not hooked to the ears. It also has a CVC 6.0 noise reduction microphone which aims to provide a clear sound by negating the background noise. These wireless earphones are originally priced at Rs 2,499 but during the sale you can grab them at Rs 1,349, saving Rs 1,150 from the ongoing deal.

OnePlus TV 55-inch Q1 series starting at Rs 67,900 The newly announced OnePlus TV Q1 series is on sale during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and is priced at Rs 69,900. However, Amazon is offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on payments down via Amazon Pay. This effectively reduces the price of the OnePlus TV Q1 to Rs 67,900. What's more? Amazon bundles an Echo Dot free of cost with every order of OnePlus TV. Also, don't forget to utilize 10% instant discount offering if you're a ICICI credit/debit card holder.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro UHD 55-inch at Rs 47,999 The Mi LED TV 4 Pro by Xiaomi comes with the tag of being one of the world's thinnest LED televisions at just 4.9mm. It features a 4K UHD 55-inch panel with minimal bezels and supports HDR playback. Audio is handled by Dolby + DTS-HD tuning and the TV is powered by quad-core Amlogic processor. It runs on Android TV with Patchwall UI for real-time content suggestion.



Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch) HD Ready Android TV at Rs 11,999 The Mi LED TV 4C Pro is one of the most affordable Android TV in the market and during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, it is retailing at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. It runs on Android TV & Xiaomi's own PatchWall OS with built-in Chromecast and a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels.

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 at Rs 7,990 (flat 20% off) DJI's latest handheld smartphone gimbal is up for grabs at Rs 7,990 during the sale on Amazon India. Picking up from the Osmo Mobile 2, the third version in the gimbal series brings active track 3.0, hyperlapse hype and has a 3-axis stabalization system in place to reduce shakes in video. It weighs around 405 grams and can be easily carried along. Here's our DJI Osmo Mobile 3 review

Best deals and offers on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle

Some of the combo deals include Echo Dot with a free smart Bulb, Fire TV with Echo Dot and a smart Bulb, Echo Show 5 with Xiaomi Mi LED bulb, among others.

Amazon Echo Show + Echo Dot + Phillips Hue White Ambience smart bulb at Rs 20,999 Amazon's Alexa powered smart display is up for sale at just Rs 20,999. The deal also includes an Echo Dot and Phillips Hue White Ambience bulb, both of which can be paired with the Echo Show to enable a connected home. With this deal, consumers save more than Rs 9,399 on Echo Show combo and couple it with bank offers to get additional discount.